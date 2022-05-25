NBA Coach Explodes At Senators Over Gun Laws In Pregame Speech: 'It's Pathetic'

Kerr’s own family was devastated by gun violence. His father was shot dead in Beirut in 1984. He often uses his platform to speak out about gun control.

The NBA also issued a statement, saying it was “devastated by the horrific shooting that took place today in Uvalde.”

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims’ family and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community,” it said.