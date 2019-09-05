Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) drew widespread ire on Wednesday after he tweeted a video of himself drinking from a fountain attached to a toilet in a bid to show conditions inside migrant detention centers on the U.S.-Mexico border aren’t that bad.

Hello Maura: Thank you for covering my town hall, attended by 103 people, in Eagle Grove today. I hope you will include this video in NBC’s coverage. No way was @AOC objectively honest in her #FakeNews spin about the border. Click bait for Snowflakes! https://t.co/2mWRoxv1uW pic.twitter.com/B0kD3N5Vmj

He claimed there was “no way” she was “objectively honest” when swearing under oath in July that some detainees told her during a visit to one facility that they’d had to drink out of the toilet bowl because the sink was broken. King, who has a long history of making racist and white supremacist comments, claimed the video showed him drinking from the very same sink.