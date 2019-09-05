POLITICS

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rips Steve King Over Toilet Water-Drinking Stunt

King faced swift backlash for drinking from a toilet fountain inside a migrant detention facility on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) drew widespread ire on Wednesday after he tweeted a video of himself drinking from a fountain attached to a toilet in a bid to show conditions inside migrant detention centers on the U.S.-Mexico border aren’t that bad.

King took a swipe at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) with the post.

He claimed there was “no way” she was “objectively honest” when swearing under oath in July that some detainees told her during a visit to one facility that they’d had to drink out of the toilet bowl because the sink was broken. King, who has a long history of making racist and white supremacist comments, claimed the video showed him drinking from the very same sink.

Ocasio-Cortez fired back:

Other Twitter users also chided King over the footage, which he posted after describing the experience at a town hall event in Eagle Grove. “I smacked my lips,” he told the audience, reported NBC News’ Maura Barrett.

