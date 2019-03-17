White Nationalist Rep. Steve King Posts Violent Meme About New Civil War

1 / 5 Wade Hampton III

Wade Hampton III, a former South Carolina governor and senator who had ties to white supremacy groups, has at least <a href="http://www.greenville.k12.sc.us/whhs/" target="_blank">two high schools</a>, an <a href="http://www.hampton1.org/Domain/12" target="_blank">elementary school</a> and a <a href="http://www.hampton1.org/site/default.aspx?PageID=1" target="_blank">school district</a> <a href="http://www.hampton1.org/Domain/8" target="_blank">named after him</a> in the state. There is also a <a href="http://www.housing.sc.edu/virtualtour/detail.php?id=19" target="_blank">dormitory named after Hampton at the University of South Carolina</a>. <br> <br> <a href="http://www.britannica.com/EBchecked/topic/253774/Wade-Hampton" target="_blank">Hampton, who was a Confederate cavalry leader during the Civil War</a>, served as the governor of South Carolina from 1876 to 1879 and as a U.S. senator from 1879 to 1891. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, after being elected to office, Hampton "took the lead in South Carolina in the fight to restore white supremacy." When running for governor, some of his strongest supporters were members of the <a href="http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2013/03/national-statuary-hall-white-capitol" target="_blank">paramilitary group "Redshirts," who intimidated black voters through violence</a>. <br> <br>

WikiMedia