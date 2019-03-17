MEDIA

White Nationalist Rep. Steve King Posts Violent Meme About New Civil War

Republican lawmaker shares image claiming "red states" have 8 trillion bullets.

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), who has a long history of touting white nationalism, has taken his meme game to a violent new level. 

The disgraced lawmaker ― who was unceremoniously stripped of all his committee assignments earlier this year for previous white nationalist rhetoric ― shared a graphic that imagined “another civil war,” this time between red and blue states. 

“One side has about 8 trillion bullets, while the other side doesn’t know which bathroom to use,” states the meme, shared on one of King’s verified Facebook pages

“Wonder who would win...” added King, apparently not noticing that his home state was actually depicted on the losing side. 

Twitter users called out King for sharing the meme:

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
White Supremacists With Schools Named After Them
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Steve King White Nationalism Red States And Blue States
CONVERSATIONS