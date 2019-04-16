White Nationalist Rep. Steve King Is Getting Buried By GOP Challenger's Fundraising

A primary election challenger to Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) raised more than four times as much in campaign donations during the first quarter of the year, a threatening sign for an incumbent who often stokes controversy with white supremacist and racist rhetoric.

King raised $61,666 in the first three months of 2019, according to campaign disclosure reports. The lawmaker spent more than $69,500 in the same period and had just over $18,000 in cash on hand.

A Republican challenger, state Rep. Randy Feenstra, said earlier this month he had raised more than $261,000 in his bid to unseat King in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

Steve King raised a paltry $61K in the first quarter, and spent more than he raised – never a good sign.



Randy Feenstra, the Republican challenging King in a primary, raised $260K in the first quarter.https://t.co/VoE14DB6yb https://t.co/VPBs17wc7G — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) April 16, 2019

Feenstra announced his campaign in January, lambasting King for his “caustic nature” that had left Iowans “without a seat at the table.”

“We don’t need any more sideshows or distractions,” Feenstra said at the time. “We need to start winning for Iowa’s families.”

Earlier this month, Feenstra praised the “incredible support” of voters, saying he received donations from more than 500 people, most in Iowa.

“Iowa conservatives desperately need a seat at the table in Congress and I am humbled that so many supporters have put their trust in us,” Feenstra told the Sioux City Journal.

Statement by Matt Leopold, Campaign Manager, Feenstra for Congress:

Randy Feenstra raised four times the amount of money and has thirteen times the cash on hand of Congressman King. It’s proof that Iowa is ready for an effective conservative leader to represent the 4th district. — Randy Feenstra (@RandyFeenstra) April 16, 2019

Last month, King disparaged victims of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in an attempt to praise his own constituents.

“Here’s what FEMA tells me: ‘We go to a place like New Orleans and everybody’s looking around saying, who’s gonna help me, who’s gonna help me?’” King said, suggesting the agency preferred to work with Iowans. “They’re just always gratified when they come and see Iowans take care of each other, so that’s a point of pride that spreads across the country.”