Steve King Disparages New Orleans Katrina Flood Victims

At a town hall on Thursday, white supremacist Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) claimed he was told that New Orleans flood victims only ever asked for help, unlike Iowans who “take care of each other.”

King was addressing a room of constituents in Iowa when he spoke about the devastating flooding that has been seen all across the Midwest, including in King’s own state. While describing a visit he made to New Orleans shortly after Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, King claimed that someone with the Federal Emergency Management Agency told him a story about the difference between people in Iowa and people in New Orleans.

King’s comments begin around the 6:30 minute mark in the video.

“I saw that from the air and from the ground and went back and did what we could to help those folks down there,” King said of his time in New Orleans. “But here’s what FEMA tells me: ‘We go to a place like New Orleans and everybody’s looking around saying, who’s gonna help me, who’s gonna help me?’”

King then claimed the FEMA official praised the people of Iowa for helping each other in similar circumstances, rather than waiting for outside assistance.

“They’re just always gratified when they come and see Iowans take care of each other, so that’s a point of pride that spreads across the country,” King said.

Neither FEMA nor King’s office responded to a request for comment for this article.