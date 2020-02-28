Comedians 'Honor' White Nationalist Rep. Steve King With His Own Confederate Statue

Racist Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) now has his very own Confederate statue, courtesy of comedy duo The Good Liars.

The New York-based pranksters ― aka Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig ― placed what was purportedly a small figure of King outside the Iowa State Capitol building in Des Moines.

“This site is dedicated to Confederate sympathizer and White Nationalist, Steve King,” they wrote on a plaque, located beneath. “Here, King is honored with the world’s smallest Confederate statue. A tiny statue for a tiny man.”

We put up a confederate statue honoring confederate sympathizer Steve King. Hopefully he will honor his heritage and not take it down. pic.twitter.com/TuhKTmut1q — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) February 27, 2020

The pair expressed hope on Twitter that King ― who has a lengthy history of making racist comments ― would “honor his heritage and not take it down.”

