Steve King Gets Duped, Shares Tweet Calling Himself A White Supremacist

Disgraced Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), who was stripped of his House committee assignments this year over his white nationalist rhetoric, got duped twice in one night, causing his name to trend on Twitter.

In both cases, Twitter users got him to retweet a message, then changed their user names to taunt the lawmaker.

One called him a white supremacist. The other suggested he drinks pee.

In the first case, Ken Klippenstein of the Young Turks asked King to share a message of support for his “uncle,” Col. Nathan Jessup.

“He’s in the Marines and spending the 4th overseas keeping our nation safe,” Klippenstein wrote, sharing an image of his supposed uncle.

The photo, of course, was of Jack Nicholson, who played the fictional colonel in the 1992 film, “A Few Good Men.”

Once King shared the tweet, Klippenstein changed his username to “Steve King is a white supremacist,” which then appeared on King’s timeline:

HuffPost

King deleted the tweet.

But later he replied to another Twitter user – and that second user changed their name as well:

HuffPost

As of early Friday, the “pee pee” tweet remained on King’s timeline.

Naturally, it wasn’t long before other Twitter users started asking King to share messages to other fictional military characters:

Steve King, could we take the time to honor CPL. Dwayne Hicks? pic.twitter.com/mOAzCMf8Ob — Knight of Cerebus (@SciOperative) July 5, 2019

Dear Steve King, can you give a shout out to Michael and Nick? They were forced to play Russian Roulette for entertainment as POW’s in Vietnam. Here is a photo of them.



Thanks! pic.twitter.com/xUsVvBd9kW — Noah (@DefToolNIN) July 5, 2019

Wonder if I can get Steve King to give a shout out to my uncle Private Winger and his platoon? In a daring mission to rescue sensitive military hardware, they took out several commies. All after training themselves. pic.twitter.com/TFodQczwXt — Andrew Sowards (@AndrewHSowards) July 5, 2019

Steve King @SteveKingIA We honor the courage and bravery of Private Benjamin Steve psst just so you know it's really a movie about a fictional character @goldiehawn portrayed. 🤣😂👇 pic.twitter.com/hyeFyBsz9g — JoeyG.New York🇺🇸 (@GomezSantos22) July 5, 2019