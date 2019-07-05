Steve King Gets Duped, Shares Tweet Calling Himself A White Supremacist

Disgraced Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), who was stripped of his House committee assignments this year over his white nationalist rhetoric, got duped twice in one night, causing his name to trend on Twitter.
In both cases, Twitter users got him to retweet a message, then changed their user names to taunt the lawmaker.
One called him a white supremacist. The other suggested he drinks pee.
In the first case, Ken Klippenstein of the Young Turks asked King to share a message of support for his “uncle,” Col. Nathan Jessup.
“He’s in the Marines and spending the 4th overseas keeping our nation safe,” Klippenstein wrote, sharing an image of his supposed uncle.
The photo, of course, was of Jack Nicholson, who played the fictional colonel in the 1992 film, “A Few Good Men.”
Once King shared the tweet, Klippenstein changed his username to “Steve King is a white supremacist,” which then appeared on King’s timeline:
King deleted the tweet.
But later he replied to another Twitter user – and that second user changed their name as well:
As of early Friday, the “pee pee” tweet remained on King’s timeline.
Naturally, it wasn’t long before other Twitter users started asking King to share messages to other fictional military characters: