Steve Kornacki's Expert Analysis Of National Dog Show Delights Twitter Users

Steve Kornacki applied his analytic prowess to one of the year’s most cherished contests and viewers were barking mad for it.

The MSNBC political correspondent and “chartthrob,” who developed a cult online following after his tireless coverage of the 2020 election, made sure Thanksgiving day viewers were well-informed Thursday as the top dogs of the country battled it out in the National Dog Show.

Advertisement

Steve Kornacki busts out his khakis, goes to the Big Board, and does a breakdown of the National Dog Show winners. (Video: NBC) pic.twitter.com/vCfgwQJ9Fe — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 24, 2022

Of course, he did so in his tried-and-true uniform: a white shirt, striped tie and khaki slacks, the latter of which even got a special mention in Kornacki’s appearance on People’s 2020 Sexiest Men Alive list.

In the end, it was Winston the French bulldog who took home the coveted Best in Show title. According to Kornacki’s analysis, Winston beat the odds: Dogs in the terriers and hound groups have, by far, been the most frequent winners of the category in the last 20 years.

“It is not even close,” Kornacki had said earlier. “It is terriers and hounds in a runaway.”

Scroll for viewers’ reaction to Kornacki’s canine crossover:

whoever proposed "let's get steve kornacki to analyze the national dog show" is an absolute genius — Dani Oliver (@DaniOliver) November 24, 2022

Advertisement

The way that @SteveKornacki suited up in his khakis to discuss the dog show as if it was Maricopa county…. King. pic.twitter.com/ZH02OUQsQH — hannah geldzahler (@Hangeldzahler) November 24, 2022

steve kornacki doing dog show analysis thank god pic.twitter.com/xCs8JCX5e0 — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) November 24, 2022

IM LOSING IT they’ve got Steve Kornacki doing the big board for the DOG SHOW please let the man go home pic.twitter.com/0ZrQgnZCYT — Steven Genise (@StevenGenise) November 24, 2022

Steve Kornacki going over dog stats for the National Dog Show is perfect.

10/10

No notes. — Stephanie Land (@stepville) November 24, 2022

Whoever said “Steve Kornacki goes full election night for the #Thanksgiving2022 #NationalDogShow” gets a raise. pic.twitter.com/rKea7n5qFp — Attorney at Paw 🐾 (@_AttorneyAtPaw) November 24, 2022

Advertisement

Steve Kornacki is breaking down the last 20 champions at the National Dog Show. My Thanksgiving is complete. pic.twitter.com/ogCLN28PEg — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) November 24, 2022

Petition to include Steve Kornacki's analysis in every National Dog Show going forward — Tiffany Moustakas (@tiffmoustakas) November 24, 2022

Does anyone else think it’s hilarious that Steve Kornacki treats the board for the National Dog Show with the same intensity as he does the midterm elections? — Katy Lapierre 🖤✨ (@KatyLapierre) November 24, 2022

they got steve kornacki doing the dog show and i’m in TEARS pic.twitter.com/ijU2Ll9llZ — izzy (@spidermannwh) November 24, 2022

Steve Kornacki brings 150% enthusiasm to everything and that is why he is a legend, look how excited he is about this dog show, he is ON THE CASE he will break the stats down for us so we know about bearded collies https://t.co/6GKJTHGeh8 — Bree, Not Officially Cheese (@mostlybree) November 24, 2022

Advertisement

Steve Kornacki at the big board for the National Dog Show is the crossover event I didn’t know I needed this Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/QTmSQQ2o15 — Shana Knizhnik (@shanakn) November 24, 2022