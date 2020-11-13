Sales Of Steve Kornacki’s Gap Khakis Soar After Election Night

Steve Kornacki can now add “fashion icon” to his illustrious multi-hyphenate list of titles.

For the past week, the MSNBC journalist and author has been showered with internet praise for his tireless coverage of the 2020 presidential election and its aftermath. At a time when America’s political climate feels more aggressively divided than ever, the Massachusetts native has proven to be a unifying figure, with newfound fans branding him everything from a “map daddy” to “Kornacki the snacki.”

In the days since election night, media outlets have responded to the Kornacki love with in-depth analysis of his endearingly staid wardrobe. Of particular interest were the 41-year-old’s khakis which, as New York Magazine reported, could be found at the Gap for $59.95, although sales are frequent.

Turns out, the San Francisco-based retailer is witnessing the benefits of that on-air exposure. “We saw a dramatic increase in online traffic and within a day, the number of Straight Fit Palomino Brown khakis we sold online went up 90%,” a Gap spokesperson told multiple outlets on Thursday.

Of course, it’s unclear exactly how much of that boost can be truly be attributed to Kornacki. But the journalist’s legion of admirers ― including actor and comedian Leslie Jones ― hope the Gap will recognize the “Kornacki khaki” effect anyway.

I know that @Gap better be paying Steve!! Real Talk!! pic.twitter.com/ad5df8w3cN — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 12, 2020

The Modern Khaki from the Gap in “palomino brown”.

Honestly, if the Gap doesn’t rename this the Kornaki Khaki, they are really missing out.https://t.co/7nM4MzI6fi — politicky chicky (@politickychicky) November 6, 2020

Please tell me they are designating that particular shade as "Kornacki Khaki." It's just too perfect. — Davos Smithy Smithereen (@daveshow6) November 12, 2020

While Kornacki’s khakis enjoy their moment in the spotlight, another part of his election night attire is not so fortunate. On Wednesday, he announced plans to retire his navy-striped necktie, worn for the duration of the Nov. 3 broadcasts and beyond.

Rest assured, however, that he’s gotten plenty of wear out of the tie: a photo posted to Twitter showed that the garment was being held together with staples after its stitching had come undone.