Steve Kornacki And His Khaki Slacks Land On People's 'Sexiest Men Alive' List

It has been more than two weeks since Election Day, but the thirst for journalist Steve Kornacki is still strong.

The MSNBC and NBC political correspondent, who skyrocketed to viral fame for his tireless vote coverage in the days following Nov. 3, has been named one of People magazine’s “Sexiest Men Alive,” alongside the likes of A-listers Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans and this year’s winner, Michael B. Jordan.

“Never before have khakis and a striped tie gotten so many hot under the (Oxford) collar,” wrote People in its profile of Kornacki.

The journalist’s round-the-clock efforts to track the lengthy vote counting process won him the hearts (and concern) of many Americans, including Chrissy Teigen, who captured the general mood when she wondered: “I honestly dunno how steve is still going im bout to die.”

MSNBC Political journalist Steve Kornacki, aka "Kornacki the snacki," "chartthrob," "map daddy" and one of 2020's "Sexiest Men Alive."

His masterful handling of the interactive election map also got him dubbed “chartthrob,” “Steve Korsnacki” and “map daddy”; earned him a surprise in-person thank you (and wellness check) from “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon; and garnered an overwhelming amount of delirious internet swooning.

His endearingly modest prime-time uniform ― khaki slacks, shirt and a threadbare striped navy necktie ― became a topic of much discussion and investigation. The Gap reported a 90% increase in sales for its Straight Fit Palomino Brown khakis (or the Kornacki khakis) the day after the election.

Kornacki said last week that he’d been “truly blindsided” by the sudden fame. On Wednesday, his colleagues and fans were thrilled by his newest title.

Absolutely losing it over the fact that Steve Kornacki made it onto People’s Sexiest Man Alive list. pic.twitter.com/C6gzxJx3FW — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) November 18, 2020

I knew @SteveKornacki when he was just my scrubby editor at @Salon. Tear of pride. A sexy tear. https://t.co/PkBedXlu4G — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) November 18, 2020

Best pick they ever made. https://t.co/abszYTS46E — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) November 18, 2020

Umm guys, @SteveKornacki is on the sexiest men list with Michael B Jordan, Brad Pitt, Chris Evans and more. This is a moment for all of us. #TrackingKornacki



https://t.co/Nyr6Kxiy8S — Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) November 18, 2020