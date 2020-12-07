Steve Kornacki's 'Sunday Night Football' Debut Has Election Twitter Going Wild

The Steve Kornacki crossover into “Sunday Night Football” is here, and surprise surprise, his fans love it.
The NBC political correspondent, who found fast fame with his masterful coverage of the Nov. 3 presidential election, debuted on the network’s pregame and halftime shows Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Denver Broncos.
Kornacki broke down the odds for the 32 teams in the playoff race as expertly as he did the election, when he provided tireless, round-the-clock analysis of polling data as it rolled in for days following the vote.
“I’ve been a fan of the game since I was kid and SNF has been must-see TV for me since it started back in ’06,” Kornacki said in a statement. “Truly a thrill to get this chance, especially as the season reaches its most exciting point. I spent the last year using the Big Board to map out all of the various roads to 270 [Electoral College votes] and I can’t wait to put it to use breaking down all of the paths to the playoffs.”
Kornacki, his map and his go-to TV uniform ― khaki slacks, white shirt and striped tie ― has won him nicknames such as “chartthrob,” “Steve Korsnacki” and “map daddy,” and even landed him on People Magazine’s “Sexiest Men Alive” list for 2020.
As he walked viewers through the various paths in the playoffs, his adoring fans (some of whom seemed to be watching the NFL for only one reason) went wild on Twitter:
