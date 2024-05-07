These $150 Boots Look Way More Expensive — And They're Actually Comfortable

Steve Madden Steve Madden's Jones leather boots are insanely comfortable and share an appearance with a far pricier luxury pair.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

As someone afflicted with expensive taste, I always try to approach my shopping habits with a modicum of restraint, which is obviously easier said than done. This malady has made finding reasonably priced lookalikes absolutely essential — my eyes are always peeled for a great facsimile that won’t make my bank account weep.

Advertisement

So when I laid eyes on Steve Madden’s Jones black leather boots, I knew they’d scratch the itch that The Row’s leather ankle boots have been giving me for the past year. These sleek and devastatingly cool ankle boots boast a black leather construction, oversized and elevated sole and an unexpected front closure that puts the zipper’s functionality front and center. They come in at a cool $150, which is not exactly cheap, but I regret to inform you that they are worth every penny. (Especially in comparison to the designer alternative that’s priced at well over $1,000.)

I was lucky enough to get my hands on a pair of these oft-sold-out boots a couple of months ago and they are now a staple in my closet rotation. I was immediately besotted with the look and silhouette, they are as chic as can be, perfectly splitting the difference between edgy, trendy and timeless. I can definitely see myself using these for years, they’re never going to go out of style.

Advertisement

I had initial reservations that they would be heavy and clunky or possibly difficult to break in and cause blisters, but I am delighted to report that my fears were unfounded. I can’t remember the last time I wore a new pair of leather shoes with a zero breaking-in period. The leather is soft and supple — it feels much more expensive than it actually is. The boots are also surprisingly lightweight, especially given that they have a two-inch platform heel.

The soles are supportive and cushy, with plenty of room in the toe box for those with wider feet. They are currently only available in full sizes, so I sized up a half size and find them to fit comfortably. According to the website, they’ll be available in half-sizes come mid-July.

Reviewer Antonia agrees that not only are they the perfect designer lookalike, but they are surprisingly comfortable from day one, saying, “Wow, I love these boots! I always loved The Row boots but thought the price was crazy...Then one day I saw these on Steve Madden and thought...let’s give these a try. So glad I did! I ordered a size 9 (which is my usual size) and they are perfect in every way! I highly recommend these!! Comfortable right out of the box and they zip very easily! YAY!!”

The Steve Madden Jones boots have been selling like hotcakes. I had to wait several months to get my own, which means you need to stop what you’re doing and snag them while you still can. They’re exclusively sold at Steve Madden, so you can’t get them anywhere else quite yet. I’m looking forward to wearing them year-round and have a feeling that if you pick up a pair you’ll be as devoted to these chic boots as I am.