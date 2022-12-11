What's Hot

Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Controversial Comment About Female-Led Action Films

Los Angeles Council Member Involved In Fight With Activist

Prince William Tweets About Friend Who Died In Plane Crash

Andy Biggs Has A Plan To Ruin Kevin McCarthy’s House Speaker Dreams

Democratic Lawmaker Doubles Down On Calls For Clarence Thomas' Resignation

Obama Reflects On 'Darkest Day Of My Presidency' Nearly 10 Years After Sandy Hook

Morocco Makes World Cup History Advancing To Semifinals

USC's Caleb Williams Wins Heisman After Leading Trojan Turnaround

Wisdom, World's Oldest Known Wild Bird, Spotted Once Again At Age 71

Russia Grinds On In Eastern Ukraine With Bakhmut In 'Ruins'

Dementia Has Turned My Family's World Upside Down, And I Don't Know How Much More I Can Take

France Advances To Semifinals At World Cup, Tops England 2-1

Comedy
saturday night liveSNLSelena Gomezsteve martinmartin short

Selena Gomez Pops Up As Steve Martin, Martin Short Shred Each Other — And Tesla — On 'SNL'

Comedy pals go for the jokey jugular with series of good-humored jabs.
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

|
"Only Murders in the Building" stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short hug it out during the monologue on "Saturday Night Live."
"Only Murders in the Building" stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short hug it out during the monologue on "Saturday Night Live."
Screen Shot/NBC/Saturday Night Live

Long time comedy pals and “Only Murders in the Building” stars Steve Martin and Martin Short went for the jokey jugular in their battling monologues on “Saturday Night Live.”

Short told Martin — who marked his 16th time hosting the show — that the new “SNL” cast members were raving about him, calling him a “whole entertainer” — but without the entertainer part.

A grinning Martin jabbed back: “For me, working with Marty Short is like World Cup soccer. Somehow, I just can’t get into it.”

They got down to it with pre-death eulogies for each other.

Martin said of his pal after his imagined death: “Wow, not much of a turnout. I’ll always be haunted by Marty’s last words: ‘Tesla autopilot, engage!’”

Even “at the end, Marty had a wonderful girlfriend: smart, beautiful, and so realistic. Marty was always sexually active, as long as there were batteries in the house,” he added. “Marty was taken away from us too soon — but sadly, not before he played Jack Frost in ‘Santa Clause 3.’”

Short lamented: “There are so many great things that I could say about Steve Martin. But this hardly seems the time nor the place. Oh, Steve, you bland, overrated, white-haired son of a bitch, where did you go?”

He added: “I know Steve is looking down at us right now because he looked down on everybody ... seeing him in that casket reminded me of [‘SNL’ sketch] ‘Dick in a Box.’”

Surprise guest Selena Gomez — who stars with the guys on “Only Murders in the Building” — suddenly popped up to smooth things over as the three hugged it out.

Check it out in the clip here:

Gomez also did a cameo in a “Father of the Bride” sketch (along with Kieran Culkin) that reprised Martin’s role as the father in the movie, Short’s role as “Franck,” the wedding planner and Culkin’s character as the bride’s brother. Check it out below:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Mary Papenfuss - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community