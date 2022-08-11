Steve Martin Says ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Could Be His Final Role

Legendary comedian and actor Steve Martin is hinting at a possible retirement from TV and film roles.
Martin told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that his 60-year career could soon be coming to a close, even though his wife said he will “always come up with something” after saying he’s calling it quits.
“I’m really not interested in retiring. I’m not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe,” Martin said.
Martin, who is the subject of an upcoming Apple TV+ documentary from A24, is currently on tour with Martin Short, his co-star on the Hulu show. “Only Murders In The Building,” which is in its second season, has received critical acclaim and multiple Emmy nominations.
“When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others,” Martin said of future acting gigs. “I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.”
Martin’s resume features decades of hit films, such as “The Jerk,” “L.A. Story,” “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” “Cheaper by the Dozen” and “Father of the Bride.” He has professionally played the banjo, frequently hosted “Saturday Night Live,” written books and penned lyrics for Broadway productions.
Over the course of his lengthy career, Martin has also received five Grammy Awards, an Honorary Academy Award, an Emmy Award, Kennedy Center Honors and a Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.