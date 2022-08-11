Steve Martin Says ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Could Be His Final Role

Legendary comedian and actor Steve Martin is hinting at a possible retirement from TV and film roles.

Martin told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that his 60-year career could soon be coming to a close, even though his wife said he will “always come up with something” after saying he’s calling it quits.

“I’m really not interested in retiring. I’m not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe,” Martin said.

“When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others,” Martin said of future acting gigs. “I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.”

Martin’s resume features decades of hit films, such as “The Jerk,” “L.A. Story,” “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” “Cheaper by the Dozen” and “Father of the Bride.” He has professionally played the banjo, frequently hosted “Saturday Night Live,” written books and penned lyrics for Broadway productions.