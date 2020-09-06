Fox News Grills Mnuchin About Hypocrisy Of Trump's 'Cancel Culture' Call To Ax Reporter

“Fox News Sunday” challenged Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about the hypocrisy of President Donald Trump’s demand that the network fire a reporter after Trump harshly attacked a so-called “cancel culture” that aims to silence targeted voices.

Mnuchin claimed to know nothing about the issue and said he’s been too busy grappling with the economy.

Trump on Saturday called on Fox to fire national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin after she confirmed much of the bombshell Atlantic story Friday that the president referred to fallen military heroes as “suckers” and “losers.”

Griffin’s own reporting, based on an anonymous source, also revealed that Trump once said that including “wounded guys” would not be a “good look” at a Fourth of July parade honoring the military.

Fox host Bret Baier pressed Mnuchin on Trump’s call to fire Griffin. “The president also says he’s against the cancel culture,” Baier said. “But do you think it’s right for him to call for the firing of a reporter who has unnamed sources who confirm parts of that story?”

Mnuchin pleaded ignorance. “Bret, I really don’t know anything about that,” he said. “So it’s just not something I can comment on.”

“He’s tweeted about it,” Baier told Mnuchin. “Obviously, he says he wants a reporter who happens to work here at Fox fired.”

Mnuchin dodged the question. “I’ve been busy on economic issues, to be honest with you.” he said. “I focus on a lot of things. As I said, on the military, I’ve always heard him [Trump] to be 150% supportive. I’m just not aware of the issues that you’re talking about.”

Trump previously attacked what he called the “cancel culture” of “evil people” on the left, speaking on July 3 at Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

“One of their political weapons is ‘cancel culture’ — driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees,” Trump said. “This is the very definition of totalitarianism, and it is completely alien to our culture and our values, and it has absolutely no place in the United States.”

Yet in the space of six days, Trump called for Griffin’s firing, for the termination of the “very untalented” Joy Reid of MSNBC and for the firing of CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

He also called on supporters Sunday to harass the majority owner of The Atlantic, Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Steve Jobs would not be happy that his wife is wasting money he left her on a failing Radical Left Magazine that is run by a con man (Goldberg) and spews FAKE NEWS & HATE. Call her, write her, let her know how you feel!!! https://t.co/wwuoP85bQE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

