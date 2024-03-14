PoliticsDonald TrumpTikToksteven mnuchin

Ex-Trump Official Steve Mnuchin Says He's Planning To Buy TikTok

The former Trump Treasury Secretary said he’s going to put together an investor group to buy the Chinese-owned platform.
Associated Press
Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he’s going to put together an investor group to buy TikTok, a day after the House of Representatives passed a bill that would ban the popular video app in the U.S. if its China-based owner doesn’t sell its stake.

Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Mnuchin said Thursday that he believes TikTok should be sold.

“This should be owned by U.S. businesses. There’s no way that the Chinese would ever let a U.S. company own something like this in China,” Mnuchin said on the program.

Steven Mnuchin served as treasury secretary in Donald Trump's administration.
Drew Angerer via Getty Images

The House bill, passed by a vote of 352-65, now goes to the Senate, where its prospects are unclear.

TikTok, which has more than 170 million American users, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chinese technology firm ByteDance Ltd.

