Steve-O Says Bill Maher Refused To Stop Smoking Weed For Interview

Who’s the real jackass?
On a recent episode of Steve-O’s “Wild Ride!” podcast, the “Jackass” alum said Bill Maher reached out to him for an interview, but it never happened because Maher refused not to smoke weed during it.
Maher has a podcast called “Club Random,” in which he regularly smokes marijuana while chatting with guests. Steve-O has been sober for almost 16 years.
“I’m a clean and sober guy. It’s very important that I maintain my sobriety, Steve-O said on an episode of “Wild Ride!” released last month.
“I am about to be sweet 16. Really, there’s nothing that I value more than my sobriety, and there’s nothing more that I protect than my recovery. I found it kind of upsetting when the Bill Maher podcast reached out — and his thing is he smokes pot the whole time while he interviews people — I said I’d happily go on there. But while I’m on, out of respect for my sobriety, could he refrain from smoking pot? He said, ‘No, that’s a dealbreaker.’”
The entertainer said he was shocked by Maher’s response since he’s been invited to other podcasts where hosts smoke pot, but they refrained from doing so for him.
“Mike Tyson’s podcast is called ‘Hotboxin’,’” Steve-O said. “The whole point — be real. All of these prolific potheads, I’ve been on their shows, and it wasn’t so important to them to blow marijuana smoke in my face. But for Bill Maher, it was a dealbreaker.”
Despite what one’s opinion may be, Steve-O has been very candid about his difficulties with addiction and recovery. He finally became sober after his “Jackass” co-star, Johnny Knoxville, and some other friends staged an intervention in 2008.
Recently, Steve-O’s former “Jackass” co-star, Bam Margera, celebrated eight months of sobriety, according to Us Weekly.
Last year was tumultuous for Margera. In April, he was charged with simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats for punching his brother. In August, he lost custody of his 6-year-old son, Phoenix, whom he shares with his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd. Boyd filed for divorce from Margera in February of last year.
Margera got sober that same month after meeting his now-fiancée, model Dannii Marie, telling Us Weekly, “I was ready to check out — and [Marie] saved me.”