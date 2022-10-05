Rock legend Steve Perry, former lead singer of Journey, gave fans an early Christmas present on TikTok this week.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer teased an upcoming original Christmas song, “Maybe This Year,” and even sang a few bars of the track a cappella, showing his famous voice has held up well:

If released, “Maybe This Year” would be Perry’s first original track since his widely praised 2018 “Traces” album, which at the time was his first new material in decades.

Perry also released an all-covers Christmas disc last year.

Perry largely left music in the late 1990s and made only sporadic public appearances for years (although he was often seen at Giants games helping to hype the crowd).

“I walked away from all of it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013. “I jumped off the Journey merry-go-round when it was still selling large venues. I got burned out and had to leave.”

He’s currently involved in legal action against some of his former bandmates as he seeks to block them from trademarking certain Journey song titles.