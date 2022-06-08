GOP Leader On Passing Gun Safety Laws: Look, We Didn't Ban Airplanes After 9/11

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) said Wednesday that passing gun safety legislation would be the wrong response to America’s constant mass shootings, because nobody tried to get rid of airplanes after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

“I go back to September 11,” Scalise said at Republican leaders’ weekly press conference. “Because on that tragic day, the country made a clear realization that dots weren’t being connected. Terrorist attacks were happening, and the country didn’t have the right focus on the fundamental core problems that were creating those attacks.”

Advertisement

“Airplanes were used that day as the weapon to kill thousands of people and to inflict terror on our country,” he said. “There wasn’t a conversation about banning airplanes.”

It’s a ridiculous comparison to make: Weapons are not at all the same thing as commercial aircraft. Scalise also may have forgotten that a slew of new safety measures were put in place in response to 9/11 that transformed air travel into a radically different experience.

Here’s a clip of Scalise’s remarks:

"Airplanes were used [on 9/11] ... There wasn't a conversation about banning airplanes."



— House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) pic.twitter.com/t4LwDfw8T7 — The Recount (@therecount) June 8, 2022

The Louisiana Republican said the real solution to the nation’s epidemic of gun violence is about “connecting the dots” to stop shootings from happening. He listed some things he said Congress should focus on, instead of ― for example ― passing bills to make it harder for teenagers to have semi-automatic rifles, or expanding gun background checks, a proposal with near-universal support among Americans.

Advertisement

“It’s things like hardening schools. It’s things like mental health counselors,” Scalise said, adding that it’s actually on children to help prevent mass shootings in their schools.

“It’s things like helping teach other students the telltale signs, because we’ve seen in so many of these mass shootings, many students knew this was going to happen before this happened,” he said. “They knew that that student was going to do something.”

Scalise glossed over the real reason the United States has so many mass shootings compared to virtually all other countries, which is not because of kids failing to report on peers who seem like they might be dangerous. The research is clear: The key factor is the astronomical number of guns in the United States, paired with some of the weakest controls over who can buy a gun and what kinds of guns you can own.

House GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) says maybe having prayer in school, or teaching children how to spot classmates with the potential for violence, could help stop mass shootings. OK! Bill Clark via Getty Images

Continuing on with remarks that seemed completely detached from reality, Scalise suggested that prayer in schools could also be a solution to stopping mass shootings.

Advertisement

“You had AR-15s in the 1960s. You didn’t have those mass school shootings,” he said, ignoring the fact that the number of AR-15-style rifles in America has been growing exponentially since the federal assault weapons ban expired in 2004. “We actually had prayer in schools during those days. We had other things going on in our society where we took a different approach to our young kids. Let’s look at that.”

“These are tough conversations that we should be having that we’re not having,” added Scalise, who then refused to answer reporters’ repeated questions about whether he supports bare-minimum gun safety measures like so-called red flag laws.

Scalise, who was himself shot in 2017, is pushing back against the idea of passing gun safety legislation during a week when Congress appears poised, finally, to do something in response to recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.