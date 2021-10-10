GOP Rep. Steve Scalise Still Refuses To Acknowledge 2020 Election Was Legitimate

Rep. Steve Scalise, the House’s second-ranking Republican, still refuses to acknowledge the 2020 presidential election’s legitimacy, nearly a year after the majority of states and Congress elected President Joe Biden.

The Louisiana congressman spoke on Sunday with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, repeating a false claim widely spread by GOP members that some states ― especially those where election results favored Biden over incumbent Donald Trump ― did not follow the Constitution when certifying their votes.

“I’ve been very clear from the beginning ― if you look at a number of states, they didn’t follow their state-passed laws that govern the election for president,” said Scalise, who voted against certifying the election results. “That is what the United States Constitution says. They don’t say that the states determine what the rules are, they say the state legislatures determine the rules.”

“But the states all certified [the election],” Wallace said.

“Right, but at the end of the day, are we gonna follow what the Constitution says or not? I hope we get back to what the Constitution says, but clearly a number of states, they didn’t follow those legislative rules.”

Steve Scalise on Fox News Sunday repeatedly refuses to acknowledge that the 2020 election was not stolen from Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/EME1lBK1vA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 10, 2021

Scalise repeatedly refused to say what irregularities he believes happened in which states. He also did not say what the legislatures’ specific preferences the states went against.

Wallace did not challenge the congressman’s false allegations that were an attempt to cast doubt on the election’s results, which were free and fair.

Some state courts allowed more voters more means ― such as mail-in ballots ― and time to vote, regardless of party affiliation. These adjustments fell in line with the state constitutions and were in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has now killed over 700,000 Americans. Every investigation into the election ― including by the Justice Department ― has confirmed the legitimacy of the results, and proven how rare voter fraud is.

When Wallace asked multiple times if Scalise believes the election was “stolen,” the congressman continued to repeat the same lies about states not following the Constitution. He evaded directly answering whether he believes the election was fraudulent.

This is not the first time Scalise publicly refused to rebuke the so-called “Big Lie” peddled by Trump and his allies that the election was “stolen” and rife with voter fraud. In February, the Republican acknowledged that “Biden’s the president” but did not directly say whether the election wasn’t stolen.

Following his comments on Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney blasted Scalise. The Wyoming Republican’s rejection of the voter fraud lie has led to her alienation from most of her party. She is now vice chair of the Jan. 6 House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.