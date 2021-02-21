Steve Scalise, No. 2 House Republican, Still Won't Say Election Wasn't Stolen

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the second-ranking House Republican, still won’t say the 2020 presidential election wasn’t “stolen,” a claim former President Donald Trump has falsely ― and dangerously ― peddled for months.

Scalise, the House minority whip, was asked Sunday during an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week” to confirm President Joe Biden’s legitimacy.

“Clear this up for me: Joe Biden won the election,” said host Jon Karl. “He is the legitimate president of the United States. The election was not stolen, correct?”

Scalise acknowledged that “Biden’s the president” but didn’t say flat out that the election wasn’t stolen.

“There were a few states that did not follow their state laws,” Scalise said. “That’s really the dispute that you’ve seen continue on.”

“At the end of the day, when you look at where we are in this country, either we’re going to address the problems that happened with the election that people are still ― millions of people ― are still concerned about,” he added. “The Constitution says state legislatures set the rules for elections. That didn’t happen in a few states.”

Trump and his allies filed dozens of lawsuits in multiple states in an attempt to overturn Biden’s win. The vast majority of these cases were dismissed. In Pennsylvania, Republicans filed a case arguing that a 2019 law to expand mail-in voting violated the state’s constitution. A judge dismissed it.

And though Trump has repeatedly claimed there was widespread voter fraud, the Justice Department and election officials nationwide have found no evidence to support such allegations.

“Congressman, I know Joe Biden’s the president,” Karl responded to Scalise. “He lives at the White House. I asked you, is he the legitimate president of the United States, and do you concede that this election was not stolen? Very simple question. Please just answer it.”

But Scalise wouldn’t state definitively that the election was free and fair.

“Look, once ... the electors are counted, yes, he’s the legitimate president,” Scalise said. “But if you’re going to ignore the fact that there were states that did not follow their own state legislatively set laws, that’s the issue at heart, that millions of people still are not happy with and don’t want to see happen again.”

Trump refused to concede after Biden’s victory and repeatedly peddled the “big lie” of a stolen election in the months leading up to the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Five people died that day, including one police officer. At least two other police officers who responded to the riot killed themselves in the subsequent days.

A majority of senators ― all 50 Democrats and seven Republicans ― voted earlier this month to convict Trump of inciting the attack. However, Trump was acquitted, since a two-thirds majority is needed for conviction in a Senate impeachment trial.

Scalise on Sunday said he met last week with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s golf resort in Palm Beach, Florida. When asked if Trump took responsibility for the Capitol riot, Scalise suggested the two of them didn’t discuss it during their meeting.

“I hadn’t seen him since he had left the White House,” Scalise said. “And it was actually good to catch up with him. I noticed he was a lot more relaxed than ... his four years in the White House.”

Scalise said there’s “a lot of blame to go around” regarding the attack.

“But at the end of the day, the people who stormed the Capitol on January 6th ― it was a disgrace,” he continued. “And they need to be held accountable.”

Scalise said that Trump has “denounced” the attack, but Karl pushed back.

“Let’s also be clear,” Karl said, “The president ― then-president ― Donald Trump did not denounce what happened on January 6th on January 6th.”

