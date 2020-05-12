Ex-GOP Strategist: ‘If Obama Was President, This Would Not Have Happened’

Former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt on Monday rebuked President Donald Trump’s botched response to the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting the United States would not have faced the “catastrophe” it is currently enduring had former President Barack Obama still been in office.

“If Barack Obama was the president of the United States, this would not have happened,” the political analyst declared to MSNBC’s Ari Melber as the nationwide death toll from the public health crisis soared to 81,000.

“We would have had competent professional people. We would have done what we needed to do early,” continued Schmidt, who imagined how the federal response would have unfurled under the Obama administration.

“What would have happened is what happened during the Ebola crisis,” said Schmidt, a member of conservative attorney George Conway’s anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project that is aiming to remove the president from office in the 2020 election.

“We would have someone like Ron Klain in charge of it, not the confederacy of dunces that we see running around the West Wing,” he added.

Schmidt, who resigned from the GOP in 2018 for becoming “fully the party of Trump,” warned “no amount of gaslighting, delusion, fantasy happy talk” from the president would change the fact it will take years to recover from the pandemic.

