NFL Network Analyst Absolutely Trashes Player Who He Says Snubbed Him

NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. said Thursday that he got rudely snubbed by Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy ― and then he verbally pummeled Jeudy for his subpar play. (Watch the videos below.)

In a sideline spot before Denver’s game at Kansas City, Smith ― a five-time Pro Bowl receiver for the Carolina Panthers ― explained that he’d previously criticized Jeudy for underperforming as such a high draft pick (first round in 2020). But he said the young player had improved of late, so he wanted to tell Jeudy he was sorry for his comments. However, Jeudy profanely rejected the olive branch, Smith said.

Smith addressed the camera and began to deliver what appeared to be another apology to Jeudy. But it quickly became clear that something else was happening.

“I’m sorry that I said you were a J.A.G. ― ‘just a guy’ who’s an average wide receiver they used a first-round pick on and isn’t doing anything,” Smith said. “I hope today that you actually show up in a way you haven’t showed up in the last couple of years since they draft you.”

“So if you’ve ever got a problem with [me], I’m sorry for saying that you’re an average wide receiver, that [the Broncos] eventually will move on,” Smith continued. “And when teams call me and asking should they trade for you, I will say no, don’t trade for Jerry Jeudy, because he’s mentally unable to handle constructive criticism.”

Smith cut into Jeudy further before dropping the mic, prompting hoots and hollers from the “NFL GameDay” studio.

Later during Thursday’s game, Smith shared video of Jeudy acting out behind him as he reported. He declined to go after Jeudy further, though.

“I don’t need to have this drama, and I also don’t need to have any problems on the sidelines,” Smith said, adding that he didn’t want to participate in what he called “Black-on-Black crime.”

“I’m not going to engage where the national media can see two young African American men acting like we ain’t got no sense,” Smith said.

Growth. We got things to do and people to see



Representatives for the Broncos did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

In what may or may not have been a response to Smith’s remarks, Jeudy shared a quote on Instagram Friday morning from ESPN broadcaster and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III: “Surround yourself with people who add peace to your life and bring the absolute best out of you. Your circle is crucial to your success and your mental health.”