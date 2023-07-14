Democratic Lawmaker Tells Matt Gaetz Off To His Face On House Floor

Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) seems to have had about enough of certain people ― including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

Horsford served up a passionate defense of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives as Republican lawmakers pushed a bill to ban such programs from the military.

“This amendment does nothing to address the recruitment shortfalls that our services are facing and instead it will only make it more difficult to recruit Americans of diverse backgrounds representing the true makeup of our nation,” he said.

Then, Horsford spoke to his GOP colleagues.

“What are you so afraid of? Why do you keep bringing these divisive issues to the body of this floor?” he asked, before addressing Gaetz directly: “You are out of order! you are exhausting, Mr. Gaetz!”

Gaetz called the comments “childish” and accused Horsford of “violating the decorum of the House,” according to Mediaite.

See more of the exchange below: