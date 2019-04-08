Man Gets Guinness World Record For Putting 13 People Inside Soap Bubbles

Thirteen turned out to be a lucky number for a North Carolina man who set a new Guinness World Record by “putting the most number of people in a soap bubble in 30 seconds.”

The record-adjudicating organization announced Saturday that 56-year-old Steven Langley put individual bubbles around 13 people in that timeframe, posting a video of him performing the sudsy stunt in November at the Huntersville Arts & Cultural Center.