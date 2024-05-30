LOADING ERROR LOADING

Steven Seagal was happy to push Vladimir Putin’s agenda as he received an award from the Russian president on Thursday.

In a ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, the American action movie actor was bestowed with Russia’s Order of Friendship honor for his “great contribution to the development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation.”

In video of Seagal accepting the award circulating on X, formerly Twitter, the “Under Siege” star listed an array of incendiary claims about Ukraine, where Russia has been trying to annex regions for years.

Reading a statement straight from his phone, the martial artist said that before Russia’s early 2022 incursion, “Ukraine was known for human trafficking, organ trafficking, narco trafficking, child sex trafficking, biochemical warfare labs, fascism and nazism.”

After Putin personally pins on his ‘Russian Order of Friendship’ medal today, actor Steven Seagal reads a list of Kremlin propaganda about Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Ov10D0bbsU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 30, 2024

“And these are the things that we still tried to make them our brothers,” he went on. “These are all poisons that can affect the entire world and not just us.”

Claiming international tensions could spark “World War 3” elsewhere in his speech, Seagal also denounced America and other Western nations for their support of Ukraine.

“This war that we are currently embroiled in was started and financed by the West, and has come to involve the entire world in a fight against good and evil,” the actor said.

“All religions, all nations and all people should unite instead of being controlled and fooled by the monster of fake press,” he went on.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, gives the Order of Friendship to Steven Seagal during a May 30, 2024, ceremony at the Kremlin. While accepting the honor, Seagal aired some bizarre accusations against Russia's military opponent, Ukraine. Contributor via Getty Images

Seagal has been chummy with Putin for some time now.

In 2016, the actor was personally given a Russian passport from the president, a decision that led to him being banned from entering Ukraine for five years.

Two years later, he was appointed as “a special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in charge of Russian and American Humanitarian ties.”