Drew Barrymore told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday that Spielberg gave her 7-year-old daughter Frankie an impromptu audition while having dinner with them the other night. (Watch the video at the 6:30 mark below)

She explained that Spielberg, a father figure for Barrymore who directed her as a child in “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” said: ‘Frankie, I want you to say this line: Alligators in the sewers.’ And she did. And then he looked at me like, ‘Yep, she’s got it.’ It was so surreal to me, to have that circle of life moment. It was so trippy.”