Steven Spielberg Won't Be Directing 'Indiana Jones 5': Report

Apparently, four Indiana Jones films was enough for Steven Spielberg.

The Oscar-winning director has decided not to helm the fifth installment of the Harrison Ford franchise, according to a story first reported by Variety. The entertainment publication said he wanted to make way for a younger director to put a new spin on the daredevil archeologist character. The decision “was entirely Spielberg’s,” Variety added.

Spielberg will remain on the film as a hands-on producer, and “Ford v Ferrari” director James Mangold is in talks to take over the new movie, according to Variety.

Ford, who has played Indiana Jones since the franchise began in 1981 with “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” is set to return as the star of the new film.

The release date for “Indiana Jones 5” was previously scheduled as July 9, 2021. The director switch likely will mean rescheduling.

In the meantime, Spielberg’s next film, a remake of the musical “West Side Story,” will open in theaters Dec. 20.