Aerosmith Cancels Vegas Residency So Steven Tyler Can Go To Rehab

Steven Tyler has been open about his struggles with sobriety since he first went into treatment in the late 1980s. Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File

Aerosmith is putting its Las Vegas residency on hold while lead singer Steven Tyler checks into a rehab facility.

The band had been scheduled to play Las Vegas’ Dolby Live at the Park MGM in June and July, but canceled those dates after Tyler had a relapse following foot surgery, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery,” the band said in a statement. “We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being.”

In January, the band canceled its European tour, also scheduled for June and July, due to COVID-19 concerns.

If all goes well, Aerosmith will be back at the MGM starting Sept. 14.

Tyler has long been open about his struggles with sobriety since he first went into treatment in the late 1980s.

In recent years, his relapses have been related to pain management for his orthopedic problems, caused by decades of dancing onstage and Morton’s neuroma, a thickening of the nerves in the feet that can cause pain and swelling, according to Variety.

If you purchased your tickets via Ticketmaster, you will be refunded and will receive an email shortly with details, otherwise please contact your point of purchase for information on refunds. pic.twitter.com/1nuUc5Gj1j — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) May 24, 2022