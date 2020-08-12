Stevie Nicks Fears She'll 'Never Sing Again' If She Contracts COVID-19

With her ability to hit the road curtailed, Stevie Nicks is urging her fans to comply with mask rules so that her performing career has a future.

The Fleetwood Mac chanteuse this week published a lengthy note on Facebook in which she criticized those who “still aren’t taking the wearing of a simple mask” and other social distance measures seriously and, as such, continue to put the health of others at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The masks and the distancing have now become a political statement,” Nicks wrote. “It is not political. It is a silent killer hiding in the shadows. It is stalking you. It doesn’t care who you are… It’s just looking for a victim.”

The two-time Grammy winner is slated to return to the concert stage in September 2021 at Colorado’s Jazz Aspen Snowmass Festival. However, she fears she won’t get that opportunity if she contracts the coronavirus, which has been known to have lingering side effects.

“If I get it, I will probably never sing again,” she wrote. “Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life.”

Nicks, who had memorable guest spots on “American Horror Story: Coven” and “American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” compared the ongoing, real-life crisis to a storyline on Ryan Murphy’s bloody anthology series.

“What’s going on in our country now, is a real ‘American Horror Story.’ Nobody is leading us,” she wrote. “Nobody has a plan. ...This virus can kill you. It can kill me. Kill my chances of pulling on those boots and hitting the road. Kill the chances that any of us in the music community will ever get back to the stage, because we would never put you in danger.”

Nicks, 72, has been staying connected with fans during the pandemic by posting semi-regular journal entries to her social media accounts.

Last month, she urged her followers to become “spiritual warriors” in efforts to combat COVID-19.

“If we don’t get ahead of this now, we will live with such guilt and regret it will destroy us,” she wrote on Instagram. “You can’t go back. You can’t push rewind.”

In March, she said she’d been using her time in what was then the start of self-isolation to write new poems and music. Many of those creative pursuits, she said, were inspired by Harry Styles’ 2019 album, “Fine Line,” which she likened to Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 masterpiece, “Rumours.”

