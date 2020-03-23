Stevie Nicks' Social Isolation Recommendation: Listen To Harry Styles

Stevie Nicks wants you to listen carefully to the sound of ... Harry Styles.

The singer and songwriter said Monday on social media that she is socially distancing with her goddaughters, her assistant and her dogs in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Nicks noted that she’s been keeping busy with the help of one modern pop singer: Harry Styles.

“I am getting all my paintings and drawings out ― listening to music (mostly Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’) and being inspired by him to write some new songs and poetry,” she wrote. “Way to go H ― it is your Rumours...”

We’re not sure Styles’ second studio album is comparable to the iconic Fleetwood Mac album from 1977 — but who are we to argue with Nicks?

Her note also tells fans to “just dance” because “this will pass.” Thanks for the good vibes, Stevie.