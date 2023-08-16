Stevie Nicks Finally Weighs In On 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Stevie Nicks said it was "very emotional" watching the miniseries "Daisy Jones & the Six," which drew inspiration from Nicks' stormy relationship with her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham. Fin Costello via Getty Images

Stevie Nicks has finally shared her thoughts on “Daisy Jones & the Six,” the Amazon Prime miniseries about a fictional band inspired in large part by Fleetwood Mac.

The legendary singer, 75, posted an image from the show on Instagram on Tuesday, saying she’d just finished watching the miniseries for a second time.

Advertisement

“In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story,” Nicks wrote, referring to lead actor Riley Keough, who plays singer Daisy Jones. “It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story.“

“It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it,” Nicks added, in a nod to former bandmate Christine McVie, who died last year. “Hopefully it will continue...”

Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Sam Claflin, Riley Keough, Will Harrison and Suki Waterhouse in "Daisy Jones & the Six." Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

The “Daisy Jones & the Six” series was based on the bestselling 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Advertisement

The show was released on Prime Video in March, and has been nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards.

Reid has said she drew inspiration for the messy rock ’n’ roll drama from moments between Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham during certain Fleetwood Mac performances.

The two continued on as bandmates for years following an intense breakup while writing and recording their 1977 album “Rumours.”

“I kept coming back to that moment when Lindsey watched Stevie sing ‘Landslide,’” Reid wrote in a 2019 essay. “How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we’ll never truly know what lived between them. I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh.”

Mike Campbell, John McVie, inductee Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac pose in the press room during the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Advertisement

In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Reid said that “Regret Me,” a fictional song that appears in her book, was based on Nicks singing “Silver Springs” to Buckingham during a reunion show in 1997.