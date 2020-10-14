ENTERTAINMENT

Stevie Nicks Joins TikTok And Of Course Slays 'Dreams' Challenge

The rock legend applied her own touches to her Fleetwood Mac hit and won in a landslide.

Stevie Nicks just gave TikTok the video of its “Dreams.”

The rock legend put her own spin on the viral “Dreams” challenge Tuesday, singing along to her Fleetwood Mac hit as she laced on roller skates. A bottle of cranberry juice stands by a turntable.

The challenge was sparked by a TikTok video posted by Nathan Apodaca, featuring him on a skateboard swigging cranberry juice to “Dreams.” But who’s going to argue with pop culture royalty?

“Afternoon vibe. Lace ’em up!” Nicks wrote on her clip.

Earlier this month, Mick Fleetwood posted his version of the challenge and said Nicks “must be celebrating right now.” Now it’s official. She is.

The challenge elevated the 1977 hit back onto the Billboard charts, according to the musical publication.

