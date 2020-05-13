Musicians, celebrities and others took to social media Wednesday to celebrate music icon Stevie Wonder in honor of his 70th birthday.

The 25-time Grammy winner — who got his start with Motown Records as a preteen in the early 1960s — was born in Saginaw, Michigan, on May 13, 1950.

Famous musicians posted to Twitter to recognize Wonder’s influence on music and culture.

Lionel Richie celebrated his “brother since day one” in a Twitter post Wednesday.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to my brother since day one @StevieWonder! Love you man! 💙 pic.twitter.com/nj44yyDGrq — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) May 13, 2020

Smokey Robinson similarly tweeted, “Happy 70th Birthday to one of my brothers.”

Tom Jones shared an old clip of him singing with the “Isn’t She Lovely” singer: “Your astonishing talent and phenomenal musical output continues to amaze and inspire, thank you!”

A very happy big 70th to the one and only @StevieWonder! Your astonishing talent and phenomenal musical output continues to amaze and inspire, thank you! pic.twitter.com/Qym44Z8zZS — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) May 13, 2020

Artists Questlove, Gilles Peterson, DJ Tara, Natasha Diggs, DJ D-Nice and DJ Spinna organized a virtual event to play a DJ set of Wonder’s music for a full 24 hours on Instagram Live, which began at midnight.

Questlove kicked off the celebration by performing the first four-hour set on the Stevie Wonder’s Family Instagram account.

Other musicians — as well as celebrities and elected officials — sent birthday greetings to Wonder on Twitter.

Happy 70th Birthday to Stevie Wonder, I love you brother - Paul 🎵#StevieWonder #PaulMcCartney pic.twitter.com/yUJBrBWwyS — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) May 13, 2020

“I am what I am. I love me! And I don’t mean that egotistically- I love that God has allowed me to take whatever it was that I had and to make something out of it.” #StevieWonder — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) May 13, 2020

Happy Birthday #StevieWonder, we appreciate your ability to uplift our communities through your words your music and your presence in times like these. #StevieWonder70 pic.twitter.com/9FLrLF1v8f — NAACP (@NAACP) May 13, 2020

Happy 70th birthday to the living legend and longtime hero of mine, @StevieWonder. pic.twitter.com/JA5AqYvbBT — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 13, 2020

Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder. I Think He Wrote A Song About That 🤪 pic.twitter.com/6HnKg4Uz3w — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 13, 2020

Happy Birthday to my all time favorite artist.. The Genius that is Stevie Wonder. We LOVE and appreciate you forever. Thank you for the soundtrack to my life. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @StevieWonder pic.twitter.com/qNTSAVEjl0 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 13, 2020