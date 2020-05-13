Musicians, celebrities and others took to social media Wednesday to celebrate music icon Stevie Wonder in honor of his 70th birthday.
The 25-time Grammy winner — who got his start with Motown Records as a preteen in the early 1960s — was born in Saginaw, Michigan, on May 13, 1950.
Famous musicians posted to Twitter to recognize Wonder’s influence on music and culture.
Lionel Richie celebrated his “brother since day one” in a Twitter post Wednesday.
Smokey Robinson similarly tweeted, “Happy 70th Birthday to one of my brothers.”
Tom Jones shared an old clip of him singing with the “Isn’t She Lovely” singer: “Your astonishing talent and phenomenal musical output continues to amaze and inspire, thank you!”
Artists Questlove, Gilles Peterson, DJ Tara, Natasha Diggs, DJ D-Nice and DJ Spinna organized a virtual event to play a DJ set of Wonder’s music for a full 24 hours on Instagram Live, which began at midnight.
Questlove kicked off the celebration by performing the first four-hour set on the Stevie Wonder’s Family Instagram account.
Other musicians — as well as celebrities and elected officials — sent birthday greetings to Wonder on Twitter.