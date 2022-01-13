Stewart Rhodes, Oath Keepers Indicted For Seditious Conspiracy In Jan. 6 Attack

Stewart Rhodes, founder of Oath Keepers, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday. Aaron C. Davis/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the right-wing group the Oath Keepers, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. He is facing a seditious conspiracy indictment along with 10 others.

Jonathan Mosely, an attorney for Rhodes, confirmed Rhodes’ arrest in Texas.

Several members of the Oath Keepers organization who were arrested previously were also charged in the new indictment; Rhodes and Edward Vallejo of Phoenix were charged for the first time.

Rhodes’ arrest is one of the most significant in connection with the Jan. 6 attack so far. It comes more than six months another Oath Keeper agreed to cooperate with the feds, and after an Oath Keepers attorney’s phone was seized in connection with a seditious conspiracy probe. The case against the Oath Keepers lays out how former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric fueled their actions on Jan. 6.