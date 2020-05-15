In 'Still Waiting In The Wings,' Two Broadway Hopefuls Find Dreams Never Expire

Theater fans yearning for the New York of old (and, hopefully, the future) can get a taste of Broadway this weekend with the musical film “Still Waiting in the Wings.”

(Catch a sneak peek at one of the film’s songs, “We Live to Serve,” above.)

To make ends meet, they land jobs at Café Broadway, a touristy Times Square eatery that boasts a singing and dancing wait staff. Along the way, they encounter a few seasoned stars, including Sally Struthers, Bruce Vilanch and Tony Award winner Chita Rivera.

Johns, who co-wrote the film with Arie Gonzalez, told HuffPost he’s hopeful “Still Waiting in the Wings” will provide a “theater fill” during the coronavirus pandemic, when audiences around the world are unable to attend live performances.

J.J. Spotlight Productions Out Friday, "Still Waiting in the Wings" features a guest appearance by Tony Award winner Chita Rivera.

And though the movie winks at classic musicals like “The Music Man” and “Les Misérables,” Johns believes those not versed in the specifics of Broadway will still find “laughter and smiles in a time in which we really need it.”

“I don’t think we see too many independent, original movie musicals these days,” he said. “I love humming a melody as I am leaving the theater, and that’s what I hope is able to happen for people who watch ‘Still Waiting in the Wings.’ Even though it’s a movie, my goal was to make it as close to seeing a live show as possible.”

Prior to its streaming release, “Still Waiting in the Wings” received acclaim at a number of LGBTQ-inclusive film festivals across the country, including the California Independent Film Festival, New Jersey’s Garden State Film Festival and FilmOut: San Diego.

The movie’s overriding message, Johns added, is “not to put an expiration date on a dream.”

“Everyone’s path to success is different, and your dream isn’t over until you stop trying to achieve it. In ‘Still Waiting in the Wings,’ we see exactly how far actors will go to achieve that dream.”