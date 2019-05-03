Heartbreaking Photo Series Captures The Aftermath Of A Stillbirth

We posted on social media right away. We were trying to get it out there before friends and family started to ask, "Is there a baby yet?" We were very careful about what we wanted to share and how we wanted to share it.



Even early on you start hearing, "Oh, my neighbor lost a baby at eight months" and "My aunt lost a baby at nine months." It was like, whoa. This is so much more common than anyone realizes.



When Meg reached out with the idea of doing some photos, I said yes because I want to try and break the stigma of being a stillbirth parent. I wanted to show that this is what it is like to be in grief when your child dies. I wasn't interested in flaunting my story or making it appear that I was asking for pity, or whatever.



I love these photos. Our boys are so young, and it's that time of life where they change so quickly, so I've tried maybe two times a year to get family photos done. And we hadn't done them since we lost Abby, because I was like, I'm so stuck. How do we do photos of our family when part of our family is missing? I look at what Meg did, and it is like she is there. With the tree we planted for her. And her room. And the book I made the boys — all those things. It's such a gift to us. It's like OK, she's not here in our arms, but I want our family to feel like she's still here in some ways.