Democrats Unveil First Draft Of $1,400 Stimulus Checks Bill

Democrats are putting their ideas for another round of stimulus checks and new support for parents into legislative text that House Ways and Means Chair Richard Neal (D-Mass.) unveiled Monday.

Most U.S. households would receive $1,400 per person under the legislation, though for this third round of checks, Democrats are cutting off higher-income households.

“Our nation is struggling, the virus is still not contained, and the American people are counting on Congress to meet this moment with bold, immediate action,” Neal said in a statement. “From increasing direct assistance to those who need it most to expanding tax credits for low- and middle-income workers, we deliver substantial solutions in this package.”

In a win for progressives, the proposal retains the previous income threshold below which Americans would qualify for the full payment: individuals earning $75,000 or less (and all joint filers earning $150,000 or less). Republicans and some moderate Democrats had sought to lower those thresholds in recent weeks, spurring backlash from some lawmakers to reported changes.

The plan does, however, cut off individuals with incomes above $100,000 and couples with combined incomes above $200,000 from being eligible for direct payments. The changes appear to have been made in part due to concerns expressed by the White House about higher-earning Americans receiving direct payments.

It’s unclear whether Senate Democrats will keep the exact same structure for direct payments in their draft of legislation containing the next round of coronavirus relief. Both chambers are tasked with writing separate legislation under special budget rules that will allow Democrats to pass the $1.9 trillion package via a simple majority vote. The goal is to merge the two bills and send the final product to President Joe Biden’s desk by March.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a key moderate who had called for slimming down portions of the bill, said he was open to the House Democrats’ proposed changes for direct payments.

“As long as we’re targeting to people that really need it,” Manchin told reporters on Monday.

The House bill also includes a major proposal to expand the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,600 and make it “fully refundable” so that parents with no income can receive the credit as cash refunds. The extra payments could sharply reduce child poverty.

The legislation tells the Internal Revenue Service to distribute the payments in advance, on a monthly basis, so that the credit essentially becomes a child allowance ― but only if the IRS can handle the task.

A summary of the legislation says the “payments are intended to be delivered on a monthly basis” starting in July, but if the IRS discovers that the job is “infeasible,” then it can “issue the payments as frequently as is feasible.”

Despite concerns about feasibility, Democrats stuck with their child tax credit expansion even after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) proposed a similar monthly child benefit that would be paid by the Social Security Administration, an agency with a lot more experience paying monthly benefits.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.