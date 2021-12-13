Stocking Stuffer Splurges No One Will Ever See Coming

Up the ante this holiday season with some seriously luxe stocking stuffers. We've got everything from beauty products to fancy candles and much more.

From left to right: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MLWK3AM-A-New-AirPods/dp/B09JQMJHXY?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=61b269e7e4b0030da7d25278,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple AirPods" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b269e7e4b0030da7d25278" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MLWK3AM-A-New-AirPods/dp/B09JQMJHXY?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=61b269e7e4b0030da7d25278,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Apple AirPods</a> from Amazon, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=stocking-stuffer-splurges-lourdes-uribe-121321-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fdiptyque%2Fbeauty%2Fcandles%2Fset-of-three-scented-candles-3-x-70g%2F1890828706280288%3Fcm_mmc%3DGoogle-ProductSearch-US--c-_-NAP_EN_US_PLA-_-NAP%2B-%2BAM%2B-%2BNY%2B-%2BGS%2B-%2BSSC%2B-%2BBeauty--AM%2B-%2BNY%2B-%2BBeauty_AM%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiA78aNBhAlEiwA7B76p90NTU4Pejjfn-b7peX0DYRvjZ2xpg02n9Q8ovzwIthu6_C05feEFxoClxgQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Diptyque candles" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b269e7e4b0030da7d25278" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=stocking-stuffer-splurges-lourdes-uribe-121321-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fdiptyque%2Fbeauty%2Fcandles%2Fset-of-three-scented-candles-3-x-70g%2F1890828706280288%3Fcm_mmc%3DGoogle-ProductSearch-US--c-_-NAP_EN_US_PLA-_-NAP%2B-%2BAM%2B-%2BNY%2B-%2BGS%2B-%2BSSC%2B-%2BBeauty--AM%2B-%2BNY%2B-%2BBeauty_AM%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiA78aNBhAlEiwA7B76p90NTU4Pejjfn-b7peX0DYRvjZ2xpg02n9Q8ovzwIthu6_C05feEFxoClxgQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Diptyque candles</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=stocking-stuffer-splurges-lourdes-uribe-121321-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fceline-eyewear%2Faccessories%2Fsquare-frame%2Foversized-square-frame-gold-tone-sunglasses%2F4394988609256432" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Celine sunglasses" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b269e7e4b0030da7d25278" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=stocking-stuffer-splurges-lourdes-uribe-121321-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fceline-eyewear%2Faccessories%2Fsquare-frame%2Foversized-square-frame-gold-tone-sunglasses%2F4394988609256432" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Celine sunglasses</a> from Net-a-Porter
Time is bearing down on those of us who are gift-hunting for the holidays. Online orders need to be placed as soon as possible for everything from big-ticket items like electronics and smaller gifts like stocking stuffers. While oft-overlooked, there can be magic in a stocking stuffer. Sure, a stocking is the ideal place to stuff some socks and candy, but it’s also the perfect opportunity to surprise a loved one with a splurge-y, luxury gift.

Baubles, silk scarves, high-end leather belts and small tech gadgets are all lovely, stocking-sized additions to a gift haul. No one will ever see it coming, and it’s an unexpectedly sweet way to add a luxe touch to the holidays. It goes without saying that as with all gifts, it’s the thought that truly counts. A splurge for one person may not necessarily be so for another, and the most important thing is making a loved one feel appreciated and cared for. A homemade gift certificate offering to babysit for a family member is absolutely a luxury!

We’re adding to your inspiration pile with 15 stocking stuffer splurges at a variety of price points that are sure to make your sweetie smile.

A handheld skin care light wand
SolaWave
Recreate the spa experience with a powerful at-home light wand. Over time, it may help reduce the look of fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, blemishes and dark spots. This energizing little skin care device is portable and easy to recharge, so you can toss it in your bag and go.

Get it from SolaWave for $149.
A trio of fancy candles
Net-a-Porter
Slide these babies into your cutie's stockings to give them a feast for the senses. This beautiful set includes the best-selling scents Baies, Roses and Fig Wood.

Get them from Net-a-Porter for $114.
A dreamy, delicate ring
Catbird
This delicate pearl ring from Catbird is like a tiara for your finger. It features a curved band with absolutely stunning mother-of-pearl stones, ideal for layering and stacking. It's an instant heirloom.

Get it from Catbird for $348.
A facial toning device
Sephora
Beauty lovers must try the NuFace. It's a mini microcurrent facial-toning device that can help visibly improve tone, and fine lines and wrinkles. It's the ideal at-home facial for those who want some extra pampering.

Get it from Sephora for $209.
A fresh pair of AirPod Pros
Amazon
The latest Pro version of Apple's AirPods has noise cancellation technology, for even better audio quality and maximum comfort. We can only imagine what a thrill it would be to wake up to this gift!

Get them from Amazon for $179.
Glossier's limited-edition beauty bag and makeup set
Glossier
How gorgeous is Glossier's new beauty bag? It's big enough to include all the must-have beauty essentials and then some. This holiday seat includes the bag plus three of their bestselling items: Cloud Paint, Boy Brow and Lash Slick.

Get it from Glossier for $60.
A celeb-loved moisturizer
Sephora
There's a reason celebrities love La Mer's signature cream. It's intensely rich, healing, soothing and moisturizing for delicate facial skin. It doesn't get much more luxurious than this.

Get it from Sephora starting at $190.
A beautiful leather belt
Nordstrom
How stunning is this Magnanni leather belt? It has a timeless and elegant aesthetic, made of hand-burnished leather with silvertone hardware. Molto Italiano!

Get it from Nordstrom for $150.
A new Apple watch
Amazon
If your loved one has been coveting an Apple watch, then this is the perfect chance to sneak one into their holiday stocking. They'll be beyond thrilled to know they can take calls, texts, emails, stream music, track steps and much more while on the go.

Get it from Amazon for $529.
A decadent eye cream
Violet Grey
Cult-fave brand Augustinus Bader's newest eye cream is every bit as luxurious as their famous moisturizer. It's a multitasking cream that claims to diminish the signs of aging and skin damage thanks to powerful botanicals and active ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, seaweed extract and more.

Get it from Violet Grey for $215.
A sweet silk scarf
Rifle Paper Co.
Rifle Paper Co.'s 100% silk scarves have elegant hand-rolled edges, making them the perfect gift this holiday season. Even the packaging is gorgeous; they come in a beautiful paper-wrapped gift box with gold foil accents.

Get it from Rifle Paper Co. for $78.
A pair of cashmere-lined leather gloves
COS
It doesn't get much more elegant than these COS gloves. The warm cashmere lining and soft, buttery leather make for a timeless accessory that will last for seasons to come.

Get them from COS for $89.
A gorgeous fragrance
Sephora
This earthy and woody fragrance from Maison Marie Louis is exceptional. Sandalwood, vetiver and amber wood make for a warm scent that is cozy, elegant and sexy.

Get it from Sephora for $88.
A cozy wool beanie
Rag & Bone
Made of 100% knit wool, these gender-neutral beanies are the perfect way to keep your loved one's head nice and toasty during the cold months to come.

Get it from Rag & Bone for $90.
A pair of statement sunnies
Net-a-Porter
There's nothing like a pair of designer sunglasses to finish off a fabulous look. This pair by Celine beautifully showcases designer Hedi Slimane's 70s aesthetic.

Get it from Net-a-Porter for $420.
A soothing skincare bundle
Dieux
Treat your loved one to a bit of self-care with Dieux's Heaven Sent bundle. It includes their award-winning eye masks and cult-fave serum.

Get it from Dieux for $84.
