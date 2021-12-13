Time is bearing down on those of us who are gift-hunting for the holidays. Online orders need to be placed as soon as possible for everything from big-ticket items like electronics and smaller gifts like stocking stuffers. While oft-overlooked, there can be magic in a stocking stuffer. Sure, a stocking is the ideal place to stuff some socks and candy, but it’s also the perfect opportunity to surprise a loved one with a splurge-y, luxury gift.

Baubles, silk scarves, high-end leather belts and small tech gadgets are all lovely, stocking-sized additions to a gift haul. No one will ever see it coming, and it’s an unexpectedly sweet way to add a luxe touch to the holidays. It goes without saying that as with all gifts, it’s the thought that truly counts. A splurge for one person may not necessarily be so for another, and the most important thing is making a loved one feel appreciated and cared for. A homemade gift certificate offering to babysit for a family member is absolutely a luxury!

Advertisement