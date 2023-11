An instant-read digital thermometer for 32% off list price

I actually purchased this by accident while buying several thermometers to try with the intent of buying a dozen for my crew. I was looking for thermometers that can be field-calibrated and as far as I can tell, this one can't. But I intend to buy more of these because they are accurate, easy to read, and just more pleasant to use. They are tough, and I love the ring on the end; I keep this one hanging on a hook near our ranges so I don't have to hunt it down. It does not ride easily in my chef's coat, but that is due to the longer probe. Which I LOVE. In two weeks I have used this one thermometer over 130 times, all with pleasure." — Cetaceous Dave