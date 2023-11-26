Popular items from this list:
- A LifeStraw personal water filter for 50% off list price
- A pair of magnetic hand-holding socks for 20% off list price
- A nail concealer for 20% off list price
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
SAEM Iceland Hydrating eye stick for 32% off list price
Promising reviews:
"I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable.
My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." — Ben
Get it from Amazon for $6.79
(originally $9.99).
A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off list price
Promising review:
"These headphones were a home run
. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs
(which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had
." — Synee
A Dracula garlic mincer for 40% off list price
Promising review:
"I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer: Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,'
but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." — L
Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 44% off list price
Promising review:
"This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this.
It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" — Sarah Deeb
A box of hydrocolloid nose patches that are 20% off list price
Promising review:
"It's gross in the most spectacular way.
The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days
. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would.
Everyone is getting this for Christmas….maybe because it's not cheap." — Justina
An adorable bookmark book tracker for 25% off list price
You can find monthly reading trackers, top-10 book highlights, and a super-cute coffee bookmark. This small biz is located in, you guessed it, England! BTW, their Instagram account
is gorgeous and totally worth a follow. Promising review:
"This bookmark is just so well done on every level! The artwork is beautiful, and the quality is gorgeous. It's such a clever idea, and there are enough 'books' pictured to last a whole year.
I will be looking for other items from this artist!" — Elaine
A cruelty-free lengthening mascara for 20% off list price
Promising review:
"Love this mascara! I’ve used the 'best of the best' designer, super hyped, ultra popular mascara available and NOTHING compares to this stuff
! I don’t even bother using a lash curler anymore! I buy two at a time so I always have a spare (yes, it’s that good!!). I highly recommend this particular mascara...it goes on effortlessly, it lasts pretty much all day, and the price — I feel like I’m almost stealing it! I’d give it 10 stars if I could!!!
" — chulaboola
A long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint that's up to 40% off list price
A few reviewers compare the rosy nude
shade to Charlotte Tilbury's popular Pillow Talk lipstick; other similar products mentioned include YSL Velvet Cream and Tartist Creamy Matte Lip Paint.
Promising review:
"This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury.
" — Lexi Lee
A luxurious lip sleeping mask for 25% off list price
Promising review:
"Can one have too many Laneige Lip Sleeping Masks? The answer is no because this stuff is honestly the equivalent of a multi-tool for your skin. I basically put it on everything: my lips, my cuticles, my elbows, and heels, under my eyes… if it’s dry, it gets slathered in this lip sleeping mask, and it isn’t dry anymore!" — Carmen R.
A LifeStraw personal water filter for 50% off list price
Note: If you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.Promising review:
"This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine's Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-OK with this. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER." — Amazon Customer
A fidget toy for 25% off list price
Promising review:
"This is literally the best fidget ever made
. The magnets are not only fun to play with, but the sound they make is satisfying. If you flip the puck over, if provides a nice little resistance against your hand when fidgeting with it. The silicone (I guess?) on the outside is also good for tactile type fidgeting. I wish they were a bit cheaper, but the price didn't deter me from buying two of them, plus a couple booster packs." — Tiger
A pair of magnetic hand-holding socks for 20% off list price
Promising review:
"My sister and I have had so much fun with these socks!!! They are super cute and the magnetic hold really well. The magnets are a bit big so you do notice them but overall super fun and cute." — addison fullmer
A wine glass holder for the shower for 15% off list price
30 Watt
is a small business that sells a variety of giftable products. Promising review:
"Bought this as a birthday present for my best friend. We often drink wine together and I know she often drinks wine in the bathtub. She loved this gift and thought it was quite entertaining and the perfect invention for her. If I had a bathtub I would be buying a second one for myself." — Ally Stage
A jar of chili crisp for 20% off list price
Fly By Jing is an Asian woman-owned small business that sells sauces, oils, and dumplings.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jonathan Mazzei
loves this! Here's his review: "I got this sauce as a gift, and I have been obsessed
ever since I tried it. It combines the most prized Sichuan peppercorns with fragrant dried chilies, fermented black beans, garlic, shallots and more for a numbing, umami-rich flavor that has enhanced truly everything I've tried it on — without overpowering the other flavors. I've been struggling to find the right sauce to take my home-cooked dishes to the next level, and let me tell you, this is it! Plus, the packaging is super cute and thoughtful, and mine even came with a beautiful little zine that includes a breakdown of the ingredients, some amazing recipe ideas, and more!"
A set of matte hair clips for up to 41% off list price
BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde
has these and loves 'em! She said:
"I've owned this set for about a year and I am reaching for them constantly! I used to be someone who would tie my hair up in a messy bun whenever I'm doing things around the house, but I noticed how that would really start damaging my hair after a while. Instead, I just clip my hair back with one of these, and my long, thick hair stays in place without the claw jamming into my head. I have some other clips lying around that I should probably get rid of because I only ever exclusively use these!"Promising review:
"I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair.
I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head.
I'm very impressed." — Jessica
A nail concealer for 20% off list price
Promising review:
"As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" — Unbiased Independent Reviewer
A TikTok-famous pair of drip earrings for 30% off list price
Promising review:
"My husband and I both saw these, loved the elegant Elsa Peretti-like shape, and bought them for me. He bought silver, I bought gold. It was like the gift of the magi if everyone ended up getting what they wanted. They are a good weight, look really great, and haven’t this far hurt my ears." — gallykea
A set of 8 sheet masks for 50% off list price
Enter promo code WOW50 at checkout.
A headband with cat ears for 20% off list price
Promising review:
"I am so pleased with this as my hair is long and I needed something to keep it out of my face while doing my skincare routine in the morning and before bed. This fits perfectly and does not offer any discomfort or irritation for my big head. Etude is one of my favorites and I'm glad my product was authentic when it arrived in that lovely blue bag." — Lithe
A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic for up to 60% off list price
Promising reviews:
"This was a great product for the price. I’m not going to say it’s going to replace your karaoke night with a real mic and speaker box, but it is a fun and easy piece to whip out when the mood strikes you during your friend gathering! The sound quality is appropriate and the Bluetooth capability is reliable. I recommend as a fun stocking stuffer that might actually be used more than once!
" — Julia Kelley
"You don't understand, TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+ year old woman, I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better.
It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his Xbox microphone. This is a must have product." — Zane A. Undercoffer
An Infinity Cube fidget toy for 46% off list price
Note that there is an audible clicking sound when this is used, so it wouldn't be appropriate for a classroom or shared office space!Promising review
: "Bought this as a stocking stuffer for my oldest son and it's become a favorite toy for the whole family. Seems someone is always playing with it. It provides mindless entertainment and helps to keep the hands busy. It is durable and seems like it isn't going to break anytime soon." — Krise
Alleyoop's Pen Pal for 30% off list price
Alleyoop
is a woman-owned small biz that takes "beauty efficiency" to a new level. Most of their products are compact and have multiple functions! Check out their full Black Friday sale for up to 50% off sitewide.
An Olaplex bestsellers set for 20% off list price
This set comes with No. 3 Hair Perfector, No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner.
A Nintendo-branded 128GB microSD card for 63% off list price
Promising review
: "Total bang for your buck, excellent storage capacity and with Nintendo-backed confidence! No issues whatsoever after one full month of use. Anyone who downloads lots of digital games or has a massive collection of physical games with DLC will totally benefit from this item
, and give piece of mind you won’t run out of memory storage any time soon!" — Greg Burns
A Glossier cream blush for 25% off list price
Promising review:
"I wear Glossier Skin Tint
in Light and I bought Cloud Paint in Haze. Wow. It is absolutely wonderful. It feels amazing on my cheeks and adds so much dimension without me having to try. Haze has a pretty rich pigment, so a little goes a really long way! It also works with skin tint really well. It blends seamlessly as advertised and feels weightless. I can't wait to buy the rest of the colors!!" — Kc
A pack of aromatherapy shower steamers for up to 32% off list price
You could stick the whole box in their stocking, or since these are individually wrapped, pop one into each stocking so everyone gets one!Promising review
: "The first thing I noticed was the lovely packaging. Definitely a giftable item! The scents are amazing. Honestly, when I purchased them, I didn't even know how they were supposed to be used, but instructions were included that were clear and easy to follow. It was hard to select the first one to use because they all smell soooo good!
I just go out out the shower and am so impressed that I'm online again about to purchase a set for one of the assistants I work with. You won't be disappointed!" — Gerri DiBartolo
A colorful pin for 20% off list price
Occasionalish is a small business based out of San Francisco, California that sells gorgeous pins, stickers, keychains, stationery and more.
A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 Zombie face masks for 45% off list price
Promising reviews:
"I bought this a year ago for a stocking stuffer
and I am in love with it. It’s amazing how firming it is and I keep coming back buying more." —Tobey Perdue
"Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it
." — Erin Marple
A pair of fuzzy sock slippers for 30% off list price
Use promo code HOLIDAY
at checkout.Promising review:
"I wanted a slipper that allowed my feet to move naturally while also being comfortable and warm. These are it! They are cute, cozy and non slip! I highly recommend these to anyone! All the feel of a plush sock while also being the perfect slipper." —E.K.
A genius double oven mitt for up to 75% off list price
Use promo code CYBER
at checkout and save 30% off orders of $300+.Promising review:
"I could not believe after 40 years of pulling out food from my oven and burning my hands, it could be this simple. I ended up buying 3 of them (1 for each of my kids). So awesome and clever. Thank you!" —Jennifer D.
A pair of micro dot sheer rip-resistant Sheertex tights that are 75% off list price
They're available in sizes XS–3XL.
Promising review
: "These are worth the investment if the price is scaring you away. I’ve pulled these bad boys up and down my thighs with full pointy nails and made sure to grab the material like it owes me money. No rips or tears after my testing them.
They stay up, the opaqueness is just right and the dots add a little va va boom to my style. Highly recommend." — Chelsie F.
A waterproof touchscreen shower phone holder for 20% off list price
Promising review:
"Let me tell you, the whole family loves this, when originally they were like, 'Why did you get this?' I use it to online shop while I’m in the shower — and anyone else do hair treatments and just hang out in the shower or bath forever?! #momlife. But this came with three hooks to apply so we have one in our bath, our shower and the kids tub. They love that they can watch Netflix while taking a bath and the baby loves to watch Mickey Mouse. Honestly I’m buying a few for Christmas stocking presents this year.
This is the gift no one knew they needed until they have it, and they’re like, 'Why didn’t I have one before?' Such a smart and savvy purchase." — Ruben
A stylish pair of anti-slip fuzzy memory foam slippers for up to 47% off list price
They’re available in sizes 5–10 and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"I have been wanting the Ugg Fluff Yeah slippers for the longest time. I came across this brand via TikTok, where the content creator promoted these as a dupe for the Uggs. So of course, I had to purchase these for $75 less and these did not disappoint. You cannot beat these slippers for the price. They are incredibly soft, very well made, and make me feel fancy
; as if I'm a housewife wearing expensive slippers. They feel tight at first, but they break in very easily. I will be repurchasing as stocking stuffers for my friends
. I highly recommend these slippers if you want to feel like you're walking on clouds." — Alexa
A colorful set of internet-beloved makeup sponges for 55% off list price
Check out a reviewer trying them out on TikTok here
!Promising review
: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price.
I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chris
A rechargeable hand warmer for up to 38% off list price
Check out a TikTok of the hand warmer
in action.
Psst — this is USB rechargeable, and you can even use a power bank or your phone to charge it!Promising review:
"This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm but nothing has worked until now.
I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g. sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater
). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well. I hope Ocoopa comes out with a foot warmer next!" — Riva Kupritz
A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off list price
Check out a TikTok of the retro Bluetooth speaker
in action.Promising review:
"Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover,
the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for.
Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" — Soul Breaker
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller for 45% off list price
Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." — Kelsey B.
A SwitchBot button pusher for 30% off list price
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed!Promising review:
"This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning.
I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem
. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." — Alecia McLochlin
An all seasons milk frother for 33% off list price
Check out a TikTok of the milk frother
in action.Promising review:
"I have tried several at-home latte makers. I have found the specialty makers to be too large in my small kitchen, a pain to clean, and intimidating to use. I tried this inexpensive little frother after seeing its great reviews. I’m pleased to report it has outperformed all of them. It takes less than a minute to froth milk that comes out thick and creamy, just like at a coffee shop.
I have used it with almond milk and regular and they both come out beautifully. I pour it over a bit of very strong coffee from my French press mixed with some Trader Joe’s sipping chocolate. Just perfect. It’s the first at-home mocha that doesn’t leave me feeling deprived of my fancy coffee fix.
As a bonus, it’s very easy to use — plug and play, really —s mall to store, and it cleans up like a breeze
. I would recommend cleaning right after use though, ask milk tends to stick to surfaces quickly and become difficult to remove. I highly recommend this product, without reservation. Enjoy!" — Placeholder
A cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray for 30% off list price
Promising review:
"So, I purchased this product after seeing it on TikTok. This spray works VERY well with not sensitive skin. For me, I have not experienced ANY breakouts, nor have I experienced any rashes. Overall, it's AMAZING and I use on the daily." — GoodLife7
A nourishing yuzu-scented foaming hand soap for 20% off list price
BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord says:
"I've been using this soap, and not only is it super hydrating for my hands, the yuzu scent is just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap. The best part is that the bottle is totally reusable; you buy the dispenser once, and then you can get refills of the foaming soap
for $14.99
from then on out." Promising review
: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and did an impulse buy and I love it. You do have to give it a few pumps at the beginning of the first use to get the soap up. But it does make a cute little flower on your hand.
Super cute and I love the fact that you can get refills so it's not a one use kind of deal." — Christina Hansen
A set of eye-popping fine point pens for 36% off list price
Promising review:
"I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black
!" — Marcia
An instant-read digital thermometer for 32% off list price
Promising review:
"As a working chef for over 30 years, I've gone through dozens of thermometers, and this one stands out.
I actually purchased this by accident while buying several thermometers to try with the intent of buying a dozen for my crew. I was looking for thermometers that can be field-calibrated and as far as I can tell, this one can't. But I intend to buy more of these because they are accurate, easy to read, and just more pleasant to use. They are tough, and I love the ring on the end; I keep this one hanging on a hook near our ranges so I don't have to hunt it down. It does not ride easily in my chef's coat, but that is due to the longer probe. Which I LOVE. In two weeks I have used this one thermometer over 130 times, all with pleasure." — Cetaceous Dave
A pair of wireless sleep headphones for 60% off list price
The headphones connect via Bluetooth and have 33 feet of wireless range (meaning your phone doesn't have to be right next to you). The controls are on the forehead, which makes it comfortable for back and side sleepers, and they are made to block out ambient noise.Promising review
: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try it. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night.
It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." — Thunder Muffin
A delicate initial necklace for 20% off list price
Promising review:
"The best necklace I’ve ever had!!! It’s the perfect size and length, so dainty! I was worried about the gold fading (because it’s so wonderfully affordable) but it hasn’t — not even a little bit!!! I’ve worn it every single day for about a month now, even accidentally wore it in a pool for a little bit but nothing happened and it’s never been damaged! Has become such a staple for me and my everyday outfit, don’t feel complete without it anymore.
Would highly recommend and will be buying another if this one ever breaks!!" — Brittany Burrahm
A nostalgic Apple Watch stand for 20% off list price
Promising review:
"Got this as a gift for my fiancé and he was so stoked when he opened it. It’s such good quality for the price and it fits the watch super well!! It really looks like the real thing!" — natuuhhhliee
A trio of Kylie Cosmetics' lip crayons for 40% off list price
Promising review:
"Absolutely love the colours The texture is amazing 🤩" — serika
A set of Parent Trap–inspired Croc charms for 40% off list price
Lindsayland Pins
is a small business based out of Texas that sells pins and more!Promising review:
"Adorable as always from this shop. The very best!" — Kelly Ottinger
A dice-shaped candle set for 40% off list price
Get a set of two from Urban Outfitters.