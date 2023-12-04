The millennials in your life may be pushing 40, but let’s be clear: No one is ever too old for a stocking. From a heathless curl set that’s all over TikTok to a pair of cashmere blend socks, we rounded up the stocking stuffers millennials actually want this year.

While some items on our list are able to fit in a large sock and others simply have the vibe of a stocking stuffer, they’re all versatile, fun things under $40. We rounded up a selection of smaller and thoughtful gifts that aren’t purely practical but also aren’t over-indulgent.

Advertisement

Nothing is size-dependent or will be overly dominating in a home (i.e. no blazers or leg lamps from “A Christmas Story” here). Think of them as nice little things someone may not buy for themselves, but will be super excited to get this winter.

These also all make great self-presents, if you need to fill out your own stocking.