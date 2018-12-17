Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
15 Stocking Stuffers For The Tech Geek In Your Life

Gadgets and accessories that will impress any tech enthusiast.
By Danielle Gonzalez
12/17/2018 05:33pm ET
EmirMemedovski via Getty Images

They’re glued to their screens, love learning about the latest news in tech, and it seems like they’re always setting up some new gadget in their home. It can be daunting to find a gift for the techie in your life, but there’s plenty of options out there.

For the person who already has a smart home device like an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple Home Pod, there are plenty of smart home accessories to keep them busy. Why not give them a way to keep all of those devices cleans with a gadget that’ll sanitizes their smartphone while it charges. Keep the cord clutter away and help them stay organized with an all-in-one charging station for their smart devices.

There are so many gadgets and accessories that will still impress that tech enthusiast in your life. Leave all of the scrolling to the gadget geek and instead make it easy on yourself by checking out these 15 stocking stuffers for the techie in your life.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
A smarter way to stay hydrated
Urban Outfitters
This Bluetooth-enabled Hidrate Spark 2.0 Smart Water Bottle reminds you to drink water when it glows and keeps track of your intake with an app.
2
A fitness tracker for their fur baby
FitBark
Track your pet's activity, sleeping, and overall health with the FitBark Dog Activity Monitor which you can review on your phone.
3
A way to keep track of their stuff
Amazon
When you attach a Tile to your phone, computer, and other valuables you can track them using GPS and make them ring.
4
A way to keep their gadgets clean
PhoneSoap
Clean and sanitize your smartphone while you charge it with PhoneSoap. Which uses UV-C light to kill germs on your phone, keys, credit cards, and more.
5
This portable photo printer
Amazon
Print your favorite photos straight from your phone with the HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer that has a sticky back for easy display.
6
An all-in-one charging station
Amazon
Keep your iPhone, Apple Watch, and Airpods charged and on display with the BEACOO Charging Stand Dock Station.
7
A way to keep their cords organized
Amazon
Keep all of your chargers at reach with the magnetic SILK Cable Wrangler, perfect for your nightstand or desk.
8
A way to start building their smart home
Amazon
Use Alexa and your voice with the Amazon Smart Plug to control appliances around your home.
9
Keep their tiny tech items together
Amazon
This Airpods Accessories Set comes with a keychain case, ear hooks, and straps in your favorite color.
10
This high-tech toothbrush
Quip
The sonic vibrations and pulses of the Quip are designed to simplify your brushing without bulky chargers and a wireless suction holder.
11
An easy way for them to charge their phone
Target
Charge your phone with this Qi Wireless Fabric Charging Puck, perfect for your nightstand or desk.
12
This temperature-controlled mug
Urban Outfitters
Use your phone with the Ember Mug, to keep your beverage at the perfect temperature.
13
A fun new phone case
Casemate
Keep your phone protected from up to a 10-foot drop with Casemate, which comes in a wide variety of fun colors and styles.
14
A way to power up on the go
Urban Outfitters
Charge your phone with this fun Unicorn Portable Power Bank, perfect for traveling.
15
A way to unplug
Muse
Motivate your meditation practice using Muse to track your brain activity and soothe you with weather sounds.
MORE:
