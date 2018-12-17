EmirMemedovski via Getty Images

They’re glued to their screens, love learning about the latest news in tech, and it seems like they’re always setting up some new gadget in their home. It can be daunting to find a gift for the techie in your life, but there’s plenty of options out there.

For the person who already has a smart home device like an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple Home Pod, there are plenty of smart home accessories to keep them busy. Why not give them a way to keep all of those devices cleans with a gadget that’ll sanitizes their smartphone while it charges. Keep the cord clutter away and help them stay organized with an all-in-one charging station for their smart devices.

There are so many gadgets and accessories that will still impress that tech enthusiast in your life. Leave all of the scrolling to the gadget geek and instead make it easy on yourself by checking out these 15 stocking stuffers for the techie in your life.

