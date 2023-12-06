The middle child of the generations, Gen Xers seem to get written about less than boomers or millennials. It is for this reason — and because the ’80s and ’90s hold a treasure trove of pop culture references — that we are dedicating an entire stocking stuffer gift guide to those born between 1965 and 1980.

We’re being a little theoretical with the term — not every item can literally fit into a traditionally sized stocking — but the gifts in the list ahead are all small, sweet, under $40 and not purely practical. From a trio of Lip Smackers to a mini Atari that actually works, these are fun presents that the Gen Xer in your life may not think to buy for themselves, but will cherish nonetheless.

Of course, we did throw in some more universal and purely useful items that anyone would be happy to get more of, like phone chargers and a firming lotion, to ensure that every Gen Xer gets something they really like. You’ll probably find some gifts for yourself as well.