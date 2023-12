46 Stocking Stuffers For Kids They'll Truly Love

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, an easy-to-learn and ridiculously fun card game that'll become the new favorite

It's recommended for ages 8 and up! Here's how to play: You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add them to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins!There's a holiday version of this game too: Santa Cookie Elf Candy Snowman We each get a game every Christmas, and sometimes I'll throw an extra in as a stocking stuffer.We had some great games this year but for simplicity (this is an out-of-the-box, five-seconds-later-you're-playing kind of game) and fun Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza got the most laughs and the most straight-up fun." — L. Johnson