46 Stocking Stuffers For Kids They'll Truly Love

A pack of Crayola Globbles made for squishing, sticking, slinging and all things in between
Don't worry, your walls are totally safe since these don't leave residue behind. They're great for kids of all ages! Promising reviews:
: "Amazing toys! My 1- and 2-year-old LOVE them! They scream 'sticky balls!' and run around throwing them
on the fridge, windows, cabinets, walls, etc. Easy to wash and air-dry, and don't lose their stickiness! My new go-to gift! Love them!"
— Rachel"My 15-year-old asked for these after seeing them on TikTok. I got them as a stocking stuffer
thinking they’d be tossed aside. Unbelievably he and his 17-year-old brother have spent time laying in the floor, tossing them up to the ceiling and waiting for them to fall so they can catch them. I never expected them to get this much use. Bonus is they’re off their phones and in the family room with us." — Amazon Customer
An itty-bitty Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker perfect for keeping in their room, clipping to their backpack or taking to the playground
Promising review:
"I bought this for my 8-year-old son because he kept stealing my portable speaker. He absolutely loved it!
Decent sound quality and he loves to blast the speaker. It does go pretty loud but not obnoxiously loud. Great product." — Mom of boys
A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game...
For the silliest possible game of hide-and-seek ever, starring this rainbow-colored "poo" that'll give them loud hints (sometimes in the form of fart noises) until it's discovered — at which point it'll play music so they can have a celebratory dance! For kiddos who enjoy toilet humor, it doesn't get much better. Promising review:
"This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it. (8, 6, and 3 years).
They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." — Adele
And a bag of Reindeer Farts Cotton Candy, because this classic treat is even more fun when we can joke
Promising review:
"This was absolutely the best stocking stuffer of all this past year! Everyone, young and old, loved it!
The laughs were many and the cotton candy inside was so good! Awesome product! I will buy again." — Peggy N
A flying orb that'll bring some cosmic fun to playtime
They'll feel like a total wizard flinging this out into the area, only to have it zooming right back to them with flashing lights.
Promising review:
"Santa left this under the tree for my 9-year-old son, and he LOVES it! So easy to use and takes only a few tries to figure out the boomerang effect! So fun, my parents, his grandparents joined in and we had a blast with it! If you are thinking about purchasing this, DO IT!! And the charge life is not bad either. Lasts long enough to give you breaks!!" — Kerri
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, an easy-to-learn and ridiculously fun card game that'll become the new favorite
It's recommended for ages 8 and up! Here's how to play: You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add them to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins!
There's a holiday version of this game too: Santa Cookie Elf Candy Snowman
. Promising review:
"Simple, adorable, small little deck of FUN!
We each get a game every Christmas, and sometimes I'll throw an extra in as a stocking stuffer. This was a stocking stuffer, but three days of playing later, I can confirm that it is the most fun.
We had some great games this year but for simplicity (this is an out-of-the-box, five-seconds-later-you're-playing kind of game) and fun Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza got the most laughs and the most straight-up fun." — L. Johnson
A miniature baking set to prep your little one for their future appearance on "MasterChef Junior"
The set comes with a storage tin, rolling pin, wee knife, pizza/dough cutter, mixing spoon, three wee spoons, mixing bowl, pizza/pie pan, pie server, sheet pan, silicone cake and cupcake molds, two silicone finger mitts and 48-page recipe book. Promising review:
"My 8-year-old daughter purchased this for herself. She absolutely loves it and so do I! With very minimal help from me, she can make her own treats.
I love that she gets a little snack/treat and the kitchen isn’t a big mess and I don’t have two dozen cookies lying around calling my name. She used to beg me to bake all the time and now I can let her because I know she’s not filling up on sugar and she doesn’t need me hovering in the kitchen to keep an eye on things. It’s amazing!" — Sherrie801
A pack of dinosaur bath bombs
You get 12 in a cool metal tin, which makes these perfect for popping into multiple stockings (and you can keep the tin afterward for storing toys)! When these dissolve, your kid will get to play with the hidden dino toy that's inside!
Promising review:
"We ordered this for our toddler, and were thrilled with our purchase. Smells great, safe, and our son loved seeing the dino pop out during bathtime!
The box is so cute and will be reused to hold his toys. Great purchase!" — B
A desktop inflatable arm-flailing tube man that'll wave and wiggle just like the real thing
This little dancing dude is 18 inches tall! It uses 9-volt alkaline batteries
(must be new) or an AC adapter (using an AC adapter with the proper specs
is the recommended choice for best performance). Promising review:
"My son is in love with the 'balloon guy' we pass several times a week on our way to my daughter's school. When I saw this I knew he had to have it so I preordered and waited. The booklet was a fun read — I enjoyed learning about where this guy came from and how he gained in popularity. Needless to say my son is ecstatic...currently he’s sleeping with his 'balloon guy' right next him
." — Rebecca Reinstein
Silicone joystick caps to add some fun customization to their Nintendo Switch
They're easy to put on, and they add a little extra grip and height while playing! Since the set comes with two pairs, they could apply one pair to their main Joy-Cons and the other pair to their backup controller/Joy-Cons. Some reviewers did note these don't fit the first-party Switch Pro Controller that well. Promising review:
: "These joystick knob covers are so cute! I play Disney Dreamlight Valley
on my Switch, and I thought these would be so cute to have when I play!! It was easy to put on, but I won’t lie that it took some maneuvering. If you have long nails or maybe tweezers to help wrap the bottom around, you should be good!" — Fantabulous Gabby
A value pack of 500+ reusable puffy stickers that are pure, sensory joy
The stickers feature letters, numbers, vehicles, butterflies, deep-sea life, animals, fish, dinosaurs and more. They're fun to look at and squish, and (most importantly for you) they remove easily without leaving behind residue. Promising reviews:
"I love that they are removable. They don’t leave marks on your window.
You can even place them back on the plastic sheet and use them again. I have a busy box for my toddler and these stickers are in there. She peels them off and puts them on the lid of the box and then peels them off again and puts them back. She creates scenes with them. She puts them on windows at home. I peel them off and put them back. They really are fantastic stickers
." — Elizabeth A. Zapf
"What a great stocking stuffer for our 22-month-old. Easy for her to peel off herself. Adheres well to regular paper but also moveable
if she sticks them together. An older child could make scenes and add/color around the stickers. Highly recommend!" — Ryan L Mortland
A pack of tangle-free parachute toys that'll create fun out of thin air
Promising reviews:
"Whoever thought of this design is genius. My 5-year-old loves these and it's his favorite gift among all the other (much more expensive) ones we got for him. The no tangle design is genius. I can't count how many of the standard string-type ones we have gotten tangled before finding these." — hiker0811
"My son had received a parachute guy at a parade over the summer and loved it. I wanted to get him some as a stocking stuffer and I found these. These are AWESOME!!! They don’t tangle, they are made of awesome material (not plastic-bag material) and are so fun to be used again and again. He loves throwing the over the railing at the top of the steps!!" — Moyse family
A Melissa & Doug activity book with child safety scissors and 20 pre-printed pages of paper-cutting fun
Promising review:
"Scissors skills are important both in and of themselves and because it strengthens the hand muscles to be used for learning to write. My 4-year-old LOVES this book. We received it this week and she has used it for a couple of hours each day.
Many of the pages are cutting things out and putting them together (four-scoop ice cream cone, pizza with pepperonis, the components to build a house or a car, puzzles). We've used tape or glue to put the components together. This book is interesting enough to have caught the attention of my older children as well, although I make them let her do the cutting. :D Would make a great gift as it is so unique." — Mom of 7
A Tamagotchi because haven't you heard? The '90s are BACK
And for anyone who's looking for a slightly bigger gift, check out the Tamagotchi Pix
And for anyone who's looking for a slightly bigger gift, check out the Tamagotchi Pix, an upgraded version with futuristic features like a color screen, camera and ability to go on playdates with your virtual pet by connecting to a friend's device. Promising review:
"I bought one of these for nostalgia purchases and it was the best decision. It was just fun to play and invest time into a little trinket I remember from my childhood. Would definitely recommend it as a gift for young kids today and even adults and older kids who can also remember when they were more popular." — MK B.
A scratch paper art set, another cross-generational fave that'll delight your little one
The set comes with 50 pieces of scratch paper, five wooden styluses, four stencils and one soft brush. Promising review:
"I can not give these enough stars! These are the best thing ever, they keep my 5-year-old entertained for hours!" — turbo1795
A box of Lucky Fortune collectible bracelets
Each package contains a fortune cooki- shaped bracelet holder with a surprise Lucky Fortune charm bracelet and matching paper fortune. This pack includes 36 cookies, each with a surprise charm bracelet and paper fortune inside. Promising review:
"I bought this for my 10-year-old niece. She absolutely loved it! The bracelets are good quality and the charms are really cute. The paper game it comes with it also lots of fun. The fortune cookies are totally reusable for a game or a keepsake for a party, or a fun activity making fortunes. The fortunes it comes with could be more creative, but all in all, it was a hit!" — Carolina
A two-pack of Playfoam Pals for your kiddos who love slime
It's time to introduce them to sensory foam that feels just as satisfying to squish, pull, and shape to their heart's content. Bonus: There's a cute lil' pet hiding for them inside!
Promising reviews:
"These are amazing for creative sensory play! I love that the foam is non-toxic and that it doesn't stick to everything. My kids have left it out numerous times and it never, ever dries out.
And the little pet pals are just the cutest. The kids were so excited to see which ones they got and literally spent hours playing with them and the foam. These would be perfect for stocking stuffers!" — NYMommy
"Great stocking stuffers. Bought these as gifts for my daycare kids for Christmas. They were a huge hit!
Kids loved the foam inside and were pleasantly surprised to find the animal deep within." — K. Stuewer
A rainbow puzzle ball that'll be the perfect brain teaser for your mini Einstein
Basically, they have to push the balls around until all 11 match the color of the corresponding rings on the outside. Now when they get a little rowdy in the backseat, you can challenge them with this (and enjoy the sweet, sweet silence of their concentration).
Promising review:
"I was doubtful that my 5-year-old would like this, but took a chance. It took him a little bit to figure out how to push the balls around, but once he got the hang of it he didn't put it down for days. It challenged his thinking and also was cause/effect solving too. It was perfect for our car trip. Great purchase!" — Timothy Mitchell
A pack of Smencils, aka scented pencils that smell so delightful, they might actually be motivated to do their homework
These are HB No. 2 graphite pencils made from 100% recycled newspapers. Promising review:
"These were a stocking stuffer for my son, as his school store sells Smencils and he LOVES them. These were a HUGE hit.
The smells all smell like they should, with no nasty chemical smell that sometimes happens with some holiday-scented things. I loved the Snowberry and the Hot Cocoa." — Shawnee
Big Bear Chocolates / Etsy
A hot chocolate bomb, because watching one of these "explode" when hot milk is poured over them is super fun
Each cocoa bomb is handmade in a certified commercial kitchen and comes individually wrapped and tied with a bow with instructions. They're made with gourmet chocolate and stuffed with marshmallows and chocolate chips.
Big Bear Chocolates is a small biz based in Spokane, Washington, that specializes in chocolate caramel apples, fresh fudge and more treats. Estimated delivery is 2–7 days after ordering, and shipping costs $4. See the estimated arrival date range on the listing. Promising review:
"Fun and delicious — a real treat! I ordered the dark chocolate 'bombs,' and they came beautifully packaged with red ribbons and shiny golden twist-ties. Great for a stocking stuffer or Hannukah treat, or just to indulge yourself. You'll be smiling!" — Raye
A tiny tin packed with a huge amount of fun in the form of a puzzle card game called Iota
It's designed for two to four players, ages 8 and up, and each round takes about 30 minutes! To play, you add cards to a grid while ensuring that color, shape, and number are either all the same or all different — as the grid expands, so do opportunities for scoring, and the player with the highest score wins. Promising review:
"We just got this tiny little game to bring on a family trip. We have a 5- and 7-year-old and I must say that this game is a great fit for our WHOLE family. One of our children is a very sore loser and it's hard to find games that don't make her flip out. We play this with no point scoring so it's more collaborative than competitive...and we can all have fun. It's challenging for the 5- year-old and for us grown-ups too. I plan to buy more packs of this inexpensive tiny little game to give as gifts. Very fun." — Mel W.
A bestselling Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes musical toy for the toddler who lights up at the sound of music
Promising review:
"What a winner. I bought Baby Einstein as a stocking stuffer for our new grandson. It was a great choice
; the bright colors, music selections, and quality sound get and hold his attention. I think he'll enjoy this for a long time. Happy Grandma." — Happy Shopper
A pack of brightly colored stacking cups with over 80,000 5-star ratings for a reason
Bonus: These have holes in the bottom for water play and come with a cute star ring to keep them together. Promising review:
"I got these as a stocking stuffer for my 15-month-old and off all the toys she got for Christmas this is her favorite and also the least expensive.
I let her open them first and then she didn’t want to play with any of the other toys. Haha." — Lauren
A pack of TikTok-viral Mini Brands mystery balls they can unwrap to reveal a tiny collectible from one of over 130 popular brands like Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Bagel Bites, and more!
There are also rare metallic and glow-in-the-dark minis to find! Promising review:
"My 8-year-old daughter has loved collecting Mini Brands and was really excited for Series 2!
She noted how one of the packages looked so real that they even had a word search on it. The detail is awesome and they are so fun to collect!
She really wants to get some rare ones so hopefully we’ll find them soon!" — Heidi M.
A necklace activity set for craft lovers and aspiring fashionistas
The set is available with different pop culture themes, including "Frozen," "Encanto," Barbie and more! Promising reviews:
"My 3-year-old twins loved it, entertained for hours which is rare and so worth $7.
Perfect for teaching coordination, color patterns, encourages creativity. The necklaces are a soft, stretchy material with a safe breakaway clasp but that also stays on well. I wore a necklace for hours around the house and it didn't fall off. The beads are cute and a good variety of colors. Overall great project, loads of fun for toddlers." — Lyss
"I'm saving this for a stocking stuffer at Christmas. It's super cute. My princess loving girl loves jewelry and how fun will it be to make her own!
I can't wait for her to open it Christmas morning!" — Holly Kinney
A four-pack of Bluey and family figures that'll put a big smile on your little Bluey fanatic's face
Promising reviews:
"My almost 3-year-old is obsessed with Bluey, and I kinda am too! It's an adorable show, and actually humorous, so I don't mind him wanting to watch it all day every day. So when I saw these figures available I had to snatch them up for him! I gave them to him for Easter, and he hasn't put them down since!
HIGHLY RECOMMEND! Great quality, great price, and fast shipping!" — Amanda Eboli
"Our grandson loves Bluey! We were thrilled to find these character toys both in stock and shipped in advance of Christmas. This stocking stuffer was his favorite gift.
" — BK
A dozen squishy cat stress toys practically made to be stocking stuffers
Promising review:
"My tween daughter saw someone playing with these on YouTube and asked for some also. They were an excellent stocking stuffer for Christmas.
They're not like other squishies... They're quite small and have an almost sticky like quality to them... But they are individually wrapped so I could even see this in a birthday party goody bag. They're pretty cute. My daughter loved them and was happy to receive them." — Amber B.
And a pack of stretchy fidget noodles they can pull, twist and squeeze while mulling over homework problems or sitting bored in the backseat of your car
Promising reviews:
"A big hit! I bought these as a stocking stuffer for kids aged 10-16. They all loved them!
They are not at all sticky despite resembling things like sticky hands. Their smooth finish is so great as they do not pick up dirt/stuff when they land on the carpet, etc. Highly recommend!" — mom2mydelights
"My entire family loves Monkey Noodles. I bought these as a stocking stuffer for my 6-year-old son, but then my older daughter asked for some as well. My husband also picks them up and plays with them too. Best stocking stuffer to date!"
— Crjohns1
A magnetic shape-shifting puzzle cube that'll really get their mind working as they manipulate it into over 70 different shapes, with mesmerizing colors and patterns to reveal
You can also collect all 12 puzzle box designs to connect multiple magnetic cubes to build even larger structures and sculptures. Promising review:
"Fun for older teens. I bought one each for my 16- and 19-year-old son and daughter for Christmas. It made a great stocking stuffer.
It was very intriguing and they enjoyed linking them together for new shapes. The boxes were sturdy enough for teens to manipulate without breaking and the magnets are strong. Not sure if younger hands would be too rough. If forced to move in the wrong direction they could break. The designs were beautiful. I plan to buy a few more for a bigger variety of shapes!" — Shellbug99
Soft Skin Bubbly Sins / Etsy
A shark bath bomb for teens who loved "The Meg" or younger kids with a fascination for all things sharks
Soft Skin Bubbly Sins is a small biz based in Collins, Georgia. Estimated delivery is 4–14 days after ordering, and shipping costs $4.88. See the estimated arrival date range on the listing. Promising review:
"I can’t wait to see the face my lil' brother makes when I give this to him!!! It looks so cool and I’m in love with the Fruit Loop scent.
Plus, they sent another one as a gift, so he will have two just like I got his sister. 😭💕 I’m hoping he finds this bath bomb as cool as I do so I have an excuse to buy more of them because if he won’t use them, I will. 100% recommend them to anyone with little kids or just a fun personality!!!" — Patricia
A book of 642 tiny things to draw that's the ideal size for taking on the go, with random prompts to help spark their imagination
This book is only 5.4 inches tall, so it'll easily fit in a stocking; multiple reviewers on Amazon said they purchased as a stocking stuffer! Promising review:
: "My daughter saw this in a store and thought it was pretty neat. I found it on Amazon and purchased this as a stocking stuffer. It is a small book and the pages inside give ideas and space to draw things on a very small scale. I thought this would be good practice for my daughter as she gets stuck sometimes in 'her style' without branching out and she can struggle with proportions. This is a pretty thick book and each page has space for drawing 3 to 4 items." — DaisyGirl
A mini Lodge cast iron skillet for kids with an interest in cooking or baking
Promising review:
"Tiny and kid-friendly. This fits in the palm of my hand. I was floored. It’s 3 inches long and you can only fit a single egg inside. However, it’s the cutest thing you’ve ever seen. It could make a little camper feel pretty darn special having their own cast iron skillet
." — Private
A screaming goat figurine that's hilarious, but also kinda therapeutic
It also comes with a 32-page illustrated booklet all about goats. Not gonna lie, you're probably going to regret this purchase after listening to a few hundred bleats. Promising review:
"This little piece of screaming plastic has created an excellent outlet for resolving frustrations in our home. Every time a conflict or struggle arises we push the little goat, get a gratifying screech, chuckle and move on throughout our day.
No regrets on purchasing this. When you get one, get four or five because you're going to want to share with family and friends." — Ashley
A set of Crayola Scribble Scrubbie pets
The set includes two washable animal figures, a scrub brush, three washable colored markers, and an instruction sheet. Promising review:
"We got these as a little stocking stuffer for my almost 3-year-old daughter.
I wasn't sure I wanted to commit to a whole play set, so for $7 I thought I'd give them a try. This was one of the first gifts at Christmas to be opened, and they have seen a lot of use. She loves them!
She spends a great deal of time giving them baths. In fact, she probably likes cleaning them more than she likes coloring them, but whatever stimulates her mind and keeps her happy. Highly recommend them to anyone looking to give these a try without breaking the bank. Great value!." — Chris Patterson
Goldfish soap if they're not old enough for a real pet goldfish yet
Blingiddyup is a small biz based in Midland, Michigan, run by a mom Tricia and 12-year-old daughter Bella that specializes in handmade glycerin soaps. Estimated delivery is 15–21 days after ordering, and shipping costs $4.50. See the estimated arrival date range on the listing. Promising review:
"These are absolutely adorable. Ordered two for my son for Christmas as a stocking stuffer. Kind of want to give them to him right now.
The amount of detail the fish have is amazing for such little things! Very happy with my purchase." — sylvanelfie
World's Smallest Glo Worm so you can share a little bit of your own childhood joy with your kid
Promising review:
"OK this is just adorable! Bought it for my kid to remind him of his Glo Worm when he was little.
Push the button and it glows bright. Would be great for a little one to combat darkness fears. Who wouldn’t want a little Glo Worm?" — Puppylove
Lightsaber chopsticks to combine their love of Star Wars with their voracious appetite for sushi and noodles
Promising reviews:
"Got these for my daughter as a stocking stuffer. She loves them. We can’t eat sushi or any Chinese food without her getting these out to use." — Dan
"I bought the purple version for my step son and I am sure this is going to be a hit. He loves Star Wars
. This will be a perfect stocking stuffer this Christmas. I highly recommend this product." — Cory S. M. Hinch
An Uno Minecraft card game for a tabletop version of the game that's entranced millions of players
Promising reviews:
"My sons (7 and 4) love Minecraft
! I purchased this for my 7-year-old as a birthday present and we play almost every day. So easy to play that my 4-year-old can play too and doesn’t need to ‘be on a team.’ Hours of fun for such a simple game." — Amazon Customer
"So much fun! I bought it as a stocking stuffer for my 7-year-old son and it was perfect. He loves Minecraft and he taught me how to play UNO which was pretty neat." — Amazon Customer
A hilariously adorable Shrek-shaped toothpaste cap, because they won't be able to resist giggling every time they use it
It's designed to work with this Colgate toothpaste
! Casual Chicken is a small business based in Irvine, California, that sells an array of unique 3D-printed items. Estimated delivery is 4–14 days after ordering, and shipping is free See the estimated arrival date range on the listing. Promising review:
"I highly recommend. I gave it to my little brother and he loved it!" —Country Pickle
A pack of clear jelly lipsticks with real flowers that won't be their basic lip gloss
Promising review:
"These are adorable and so pretty! I got them for Christmas for my 8-year-old and she loves them. They all have a different light shade of pink and are so soft and moisturizing. I liked them so much I stole one from her LOL." — Katy Bradley
And a three-pack of s'mores-flavored ChapSticks
Each set comes with three flavors: milk chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker. Promising review:
"This trio of ChapStick smells amazing! As soon as I opened the package it smelled like s'mores were in it. My 7-year-old daughter just loved this stocking stuffer." — Cool Joe
A small yet super-cute Baby Shark cube plushie that'll sing their favorite song on demand
Promising review:
"I ordered this for my 14-month-old and it’s the perfect size! (think softball sizes) plays a good portion of the Baby Shark song. Very easy to press unlike other singing stuffed animals. It’s going to be a stocking stuffer although he grabbed this out of the box first. 😂 Worth the $7.99." — Lollie
A pack of bright laminated flashcards if you like to include some educational fun with your holiday gifting
Promising reviews:
"My 2-year-old mastered the her numbers, alphabet, colors, shapes, and identifies all animals and objects on the cards.
When I first received the cards I thought they may be a little too advanced for her age (18mo old at the time), but I was dead wrong! After about a month and a half of using the flash cards she mastered them! We usually 'play' with the flash cards for only about 10 minutes before her bedtime. This is a great tool in the early developmental stages for any toddler.
I’m excited to get her the next card set. Material = durable, same as a normal deck of cards. Size = a little bigger than your typical deck of cards. Fits nicely in pocket or purse, great for keeping toddlers busy while traveling. Overall = A+." — M. Abdallah
"This is exactly what I needed for my great nephew's stocking stuffer
. He's going to love it." — Lilly
A nontoxic mermaid makeup set with packaging that'll dazzle your own little mermaid
The set comes with a body shimmer pot, two nail polishes, lip gloss tube, lip gloss compact with brush, large makeup brush, and a mermaid tail–shaped bag. Plus, reviewers say these are gentle on sensitive skin and easily washable. Promising review:
"I bought this makeup for my daughter, who loves to wear princess makeup and especially loves mermaids. It has a nice packaging, arrived on time, and the most important thing is that it did not burn her face or give her an allergy, which makes me very happy. I recommend it, it's a nice gift for your princess." — Carolina Angulo
A set of glow-in-the-dark dinosaur decals for your favorite dino lover
Promising review:
"Got these for the grandsons because they are in that 'love everything dinosaur' stage. They are considerably more substantial than I expected and this makes removal easy. Pretty sure they'll love these stocking stuffers. And if not, grandfathers sometimes like dinosaurs too." — Edward R. Woods
A cute-as-can-be 3D-printed foam soap dispenser attachment that'll add a little Disney magic to their routine
It attaches to any foaming soap bottle to dispense Mickey Mouse-shaped dollops of soap — neat! Mouse Delights 3D is a small biz based in Las Vegas that specializes in Disney-inspired 3D-printed accessories. Estimated delivery is 2–12 days after ordering, and shipping costs $5. See the estimated arrival date range on the listing. Promising review:
"Super cute and very easy to use. My littles love Mickey and this makes hand washing that much more fun for them!" — Abby D