HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

LOUISE BEAUMONT via Getty Images Enjoy the looks on their young faces as they take more than just candy out of their stockings this year.

“My kids need more candy!” ... said no parent ever.

Why is it that most of us turn to the candy and sweets aisle when loading up on last-minute stocking stuffers for the kiddos? Instead, there are plenty of fun goodies kids would love to get in their stockings that you won’t pay for later in the form of a sugar high and subsequent sugar crash.

Check this list out of gifts for kids that don’t involve sugar, and enjoy the looks on their young faces as they take more than just candy out of their stockings this year. Don’t worry, adults. We’ve got a guide to cheap stocking stuffers under $10 for you, too.