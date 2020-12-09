20 Stocking Stuffers Under $20 You'll Be Tempted To Keep For Yourself

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Whether you’re on a budget this holiday season, or just want to throw in a little something extra alongside your gifts this year, affordable stocking stuffers are the way to go.
Maybe you’re shopping for older parents who could use some pandemic-friendly accessories, or perhaps you need an inexpensive stocking stuffer for the person who has a habit of ordering everything for themselves. Either way, you can’t go wrong with useful (and eye-catching!) stocking stuffers that won’t break the band.
If you’re shopping for someone who’s been binge-watching, you might even get them a mini chess set inspired by “The Queens Gambit” or candles inspired by “Schitt’s Creek.” From a hands-free touch tool that helps you open doors, punch in your pin and more, to this electric milk frother for making perfect lattes every time, there are plenty of useful and fun stocking stuffers that’ll make quarantine life just a bit more enjoyable.
Of course, the most popular stocking stuffer this year will probably be cute face masks you’ll be excited to gift.
To help, we’ve rounded up 20 stocking stuffers under $20 anyone would love.
Take a look below: