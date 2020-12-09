HuffPost Finds

20 Stocking Stuffers Under $20 You'll Be Tempted To Keep For Yourself

From touch-free tool to an electric milk frother, you might want to keep these stocking stuffers for yourself.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You might want to keep these stocking stuffers for yourself.
You might want to keep these stocking stuffers for yourself.

Whether you’re on a budget this holiday season, or just want to throw in a little something extra alongside your gifts this year, affordable stocking stuffers are the way to go.

Maybe you’re shopping for older parents who could use some pandemic-friendly accessories, or perhaps you need an inexpensive stocking stuffer for the person who has a habit of ordering everything for themselves. Either way, you can’t go wrong with useful (and eye-catching!) stocking stuffers that won’t break the band.

If you’re shopping for someone who’s been binge-watching, you might even get them a mini chess set inspired by “The Queens Gambit” or candles inspired by “Schitt’s Creek.” From a hands-free touch tool that helps you open doors, punch in your pin and more, to this electric milk frother for making perfect lattes every time, there are plenty of useful and fun stocking stuffers that’ll make quarantine life just a bit more enjoyable.

Of course, the most popular stocking stuffer this year will probably be cute face masks you’ll be excited to gift.

To help, we’ve rounded up 20 stocking stuffers under $20 anyone would love.

Take a look below:

1
A way to drink wine and beer in the shower
Amazon
Find this SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder for $15 at Amazon.
2
A handy tool to make everyday tasks more hands-free
Nordstrom
Find this Gemelli Protective Keychain for $18 at Nordstrom.
3
A reusable straw
Anthropologie
Find this Sukk Collapsible Straw & Case for $14 at Anthropologie.
4
A hype-worthy oven mitt
Always Fits
Find this Droppin' a New Recipe on Your A Oven Mitt for $14 at Always Fits.
5
Fancy ice cube trays for cocktails
Amazon
Find these Ticent Ice Cube Trays (Set of 2) for $13 at Amazon.
6
A sleek sanitizer spray that comes in different scents
Touchland
Find this Power Mist Aloe Vera for $12 at Touchland.
7
A helpful accessory for home improvement projects
Amazon
Find this RAK Magnetic Wristband for $17 at Amazon.
8
A cozy cashmere beanie
Uniqlo
Find this Cashmere Knitted Beanie for $20 at Uniqlo.
9
A horoscope book
Anthropologie
Find these Seeing Stars Books for $12 at Anthropologie.
10
A smart plug to control gadgets from their phone
Amazon
Find this Wyze Smart Plug 2-Pack for $20 at Amazon.
11
Sassy socks
Always Fits
Find these Fuck Off I'm Reading Women's Crew Socks for $12 at Always Fits.
12
A way to make lattes and matcha at home
Amazon
Find this Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker for Lattes for $19 at Amazon.
13
A cute charging cord that doubles as a keychain
Bando
Find this Retractable Charging Cord for $20 at Bando.
14
A calendar for crime enthusiasts
Always Fits
Find this A Year of True Crime Page-A-Day 2021 Calendar for $10 at Always Fits.
15
A motivational notebook
Bando
Find this Rough Draft Large Notebook for $16 at Bando.
16
A fun puzzle to pass the time
Bando
Find this Junk Drawer Puzzle for $20 at Bando.
17
A monogram mug
Anthropologie
Find this Tiled Margot Monogram Mug for $12 at Anthropologie.
18
Stretch lids that are better than tupperware
Amazon
Find this longzon Silicone Stretch Lids Set of 14 for $16 at Amazon.
19
Fabulous face masks
Bando
Find this Face Mask 3 Pack for $20 at Bando.
20
A funny dish towel
Always Fits
Find this My Safe Word Is Takeout Dish Towel for $13 at Always Fits.
shoppableshoppingCommerceHolidaysholiday