Stocks Dive For Truth Social SPAC Amid Merger Delay

In another setback this month, Truth Social’s application for a trademark was turned down. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office found that Trump’s company name was “confusingly similar” to other entities.

Digital World, already being investigated by the SEC over business dealings, also delayed its earning report earlier this month and warned in a filing last week that a dip in Trump’s popularity could hurt the business.

The Washington Post has reported that Truth Social’s U.S. audience has plunged to about 300,000 views a day, down from nearly 1.5 million when it launched.

The site is largely a platform for Trump, with heavy censorship, researchers and critics have found. Detractors say users are better served on competing right-wing social media sites like Telegram, Parler and Gab where there is a greater sense of a developed community with more discussion.

Trump has posted a number of messages on Truth Social calling all negative information about his company in the media “fake news.” He has also posted messages asking people to join the site.