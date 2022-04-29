Thief Makes Getaway On Stolen Lawnmower Towing Crimson Tide Sign: Cops

A lawnmower thief’s ass is grass if cops find her after a low-speed getaway towing a stolen University of Alabama yard sign. (See the photo below.)
Police in Flomaton, Alabama, on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who also is accused of pilfering a trailer she used to haul away the large “A” sign often associated with Crimson Tide sports.
“Represents the Chief’s Favorite Football Team, but is also stolen,” the police department cracked on its Facebook page.
Commenters also had some fun.
“Parole Tide!” one joked, referencing the university’s “Roll Tide” battle cry.