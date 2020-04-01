8 Of The Best Stoner Movies And Shows To Watch High On Netflix

New Line Cinema John Cho and Kal Penn in "Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle"

Saturday is April 4, 2020. Or put another way, this Saturday is 4/4/2020. Not since April 20, 420 ― 10 years after the Visgoths ransacked Rome ― has the calendar offered a double “420,” if you will. Today is also April Fools’ Day and the world continues to be under the existential threat of the coronavirus pandemic, so just bear with me here.

In the spirit of all of the above, I’ve curated a list of stoner movies and shows to watch on Netflix today, Saturday or any day during this period of self-isolation. Various U.S. cities have deemed marijuana dispensaries as “essential” during the shutdown. I wish you luck in acquiring the right accompaniment to these streaming recs.

Unfortunately, such classic stoner movies as “Dazed and Confused” and “Pineapple Express” aren’t on Netflix. But the service has at least a few greats. And, of course, almost half of the things listed here involve Seth Rogen.

Ji Sub Jeong/HuffPost Streamline

Premise: In this travel and food show, chef David Chang tours different parts of the world with celebrity companions. Chang and Seth Rogen smoke weed together in Vancouver, Canada. You can see a clip below...

Setting: Global

Runtime: Four episodes of roughly 43 minutes

Premise: In this satirical comedy, a duo of high school journalists investigates the mystery of “who drew the dicks” on faculty cars in the school’s parking lot. Much of this team’s investigation has to wade through the pot smoke of their classmates.

Setting: A high school in southern California

Notable Cast: Tyler Alvarez, Griffin Gluck, Jimmy Tatro and Travis Tope

Runtime: Two seasons of eight, roughly 30-minute episodes

Premise: In this comedic thriller, a group of college students travels to Florida for spring break with naive aspirations of a good time. In Florida, they get tangled up with drug dealers, find themselves in a dangerous situation, and each has to choose a flight or fight response.

Setting: St. Petersburg, Florida

Notable Cast: Ashley Benson, James Franco, Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Rachel Korine and Gucci Mane

Harmony Korine wrote and directed.

Runtime: 1 hour, 34 minutes

Premise: In this documentary, hip hop star Fab Five Freddy hosts a series of topics relating to the history of marijuana use and attitudes toward it in U.S., particularly in terms of race and law enforcement. Interviews range from Snoop Dogg to those affected by racist drug policies.

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Premise: In this comedy charity special, Rogen hosts an event featuring a long list of comedians and other entertainers with the goal of raising Alzheimer’s awareness. Despite being for charity, the comedy skews heavily toward sex and weed.

Setting: Hollywood Palladium

Notable Cast: Tiffany Haddish, John Mulaney, and many other comedians.

Runtime: 1 hour, 10 minutes

Premise: In this sitcom, a group of high schoolers hang out together and often smoke pot to pass the time. The friends repeatedly get into small-time hijinks without suffering long-term consequences due to the sitcom nature of the show.

Setting: 1970s small town in Wisconsin

Notable Cast: Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith and Wilmer Valderrama

Runtime: Eight seasons with a total of 200 episodes, each roughly 21 minutes long.

Premise: In this comedy, two long-time friends are stuck in arrested development and can’t pay their bills. An encounter at their 10-year high school reunion spurs the idea to raise money by making a porno together.

Setting: Pittsburgh suburb

Notable Cast: Elizabeth Banks, Jason Mewes, Craig Robinson and Rogen

Kevin Smith wrote and directed. Smith has said in various interviews that Rogen turned him into a “stoner” as they worked on the movie, making it an honorary stoner film.

Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes

Premise: In this comedy, two best friends are dissatisfied with their careers. A weed-fueled journey to an out-of-town White Castle leads them to rethink what they want from life.

Setting: New Jersey, around Princeton University

Notable Cast: Anthony Anderson, John Cho, Neil Patrick Harris, Kal Penn and Fred Willard