17 Tweets About Marty, The Shady Stop & Shop Robot

Many grocery store chains have unique features that shoppers love ― like Publix’s pub subs or Trader Joe’s pumpkin-flavored everything. On the other hand, they may also have idiosyncrasies that raise a lot of eyebrows.
Stop & Shop’s robot is one such example. In 2019, the supermarket company introduced Marty, “an autonomous robot that uses image capturing technology to report spills, debris, and other potential hazards to store employees to improve your shopping experience.”
Since his introduction, Marty been the inspiration for many laughs, freak-outs and of course, tweets. We’ve rounded up 17 funny and too-real tweets about Marty from fans and skeptics. Enjoy!